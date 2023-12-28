Whatever Happened To Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiance Max Ehrich?

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's breakup was "Stone Cold," but what has happened to her ex-fiance since they called it quits? The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer first began her relationship with the actor in March 2020, per Business Insider. The couple's relationship moved quickly and by July 2020, Lovato and Ehrich took a big step in their relationship.

According to Business Insider, the musician shared several posts from her engagement to Ehrich. She wrote, "@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you ... I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage ... I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!" The pair were ecstatic to start their new life together, but that bliss would be short-lived. By September 2020, things went south for the two after alleged tweets showed Ehrich's infatuation with Lovato's former BFF, Selena Gomez, per US Weekly. The musician took to social media to claim the tweets were fake, but it was the beginning of the couple's downfall.

When Ehrich went to film a movie in Atlanta in September 2020, his and Lovato's relationship was done, per Us Weekly. While Lovato went silent following the breakup, Ehrich did not. He publicly begged the musician to speak with him, and was even seen crying a month after they split on the beach where he popped the question to Lovato, per Seventeen. But things died down after a while, and Ehrich and Lovato have moved on, so what has he been up to since?