Whatever Happened To Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiance Max Ehrich?
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's breakup was "Stone Cold," but what has happened to her ex-fiance since they called it quits? The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer first began her relationship with the actor in March 2020, per Business Insider. The couple's relationship moved quickly and by July 2020, Lovato and Ehrich took a big step in their relationship.
According to Business Insider, the musician shared several posts from her engagement to Ehrich. She wrote, "@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you ... I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage ... I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!" The pair were ecstatic to start their new life together, but that bliss would be short-lived. By September 2020, things went south for the two after alleged tweets showed Ehrich's infatuation with Lovato's former BFF, Selena Gomez, per US Weekly. The musician took to social media to claim the tweets were fake, but it was the beginning of the couple's downfall.
When Ehrich went to film a movie in Atlanta in September 2020, his and Lovato's relationship was done, per Us Weekly. While Lovato went silent following the breakup, Ehrich did not. He publicly begged the musician to speak with him, and was even seen crying a month after they split on the beach where he popped the question to Lovato, per Seventeen. But things died down after a while, and Ehrich and Lovato have moved on, so what has he been up to since?
Max Ehrich has been busy with work
Max Ehrich has been busy with work since his split from Demi Lovato. Ehrich has dove deep into music and acting following the breakup. In 2023, Ehrich released a new track titled "Backroads." The melodic pop song talks about the musician wanting to explore an intimate relationship with someone. He sings, "Kissing with the eyes closed at the movies in the back row / We can keep it on the down-low / Take you to the backroads." The musician even released a music video for the track and shared a snippet on social media.
Besides music, Ehrich has been busy with acting gigs. In 2023, Ehrich starred in a movie titled "Southern Gospel," about a musician returning to his roots and becoming a preacher, per Digital Journal. Ehrich called this film a "career-defining moment" for him. He told Digital Journal, "The movie had so much depth and the character required a lot of myself. This was always a goal of mine, to be in a place where I could carry a film. It has an underlying story of redemption, and there was a lot of passion and love put into this film." Again, in 2023, Ehrich combined his two passions when he starred in a Lifetime movie titled "A Cowboy Christmas Romance." Not only did he star in the movie, but he also created a song for the film. So, while his breakup with Lovato may have hurt, he has been keeping himself busy.
Max Ehrich has been wishing Demi Lovato well
Despite their messy split, Max Ehrich has shown support for Demi Lovato. In mid-December 2023, Lovato shared the exciting news that her boyfriend, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, popped the question. She wrote, "I'm still speechless last night was the best night of my life and I can't believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic..." Seeing as it wasn't that long ago that Lovato was engaged to ex-fiance, Ehrich, many wondered how he felt about the engagement.
Ehrich was caught in a messy situation after Lovato's engagement to Lutes after a now-deleted Instagram account posed as the actor and pretended to send messages to the musician, per Buzzfeed. One post was a photo of Ehrich and Lovato's engagement with the caption, "You're the reason she won't marry the love of her life, who has always been me." The account also posted alleged DMs between Ehrich, Lovato and Lutes, showing the "Southern Gospel" actor claiming the musician as his.
The fake account gained momentum and Ehrich finally addressed the alleged posts, per Buzzfeed. He revealed on his Instagram that the account was an imposter. He shared, "I am aware of the fake pages that were created to post fabricated and cruel messages about a truly joyful occasion in Demi's life, a moment that should only be celebrated." He revealed he wished only the "best" for everyone involved, so it seems that he and Lovato have moved on since their split.