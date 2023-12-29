Chicago P.D. Star Tracy Spiridakos Is Stunning Without Makeup

"Chicago P.D." fans aren't used to seeing Tracy Spiridakos all glammed up on the show, and it turns out that she shares her character's preference for a more natural look. As a member of Chicago P.D.'s Intelligence Unit, Detective Hailey Upton's minimalist approach to beauty just makes practical sense. Why bother putting on a lot of makeup if it's just going to get washed off by the frigid water of the Chicago River when you leap into it to save the passenger of a sinking car?

However, there's certainly nothing wrong with a police detective wanting to brighten up her beauty look with some scarlet lip stain, and the "Chicago P.D." makeup team does liberally use the color red — it's just usually oozing out of fake wounds or mimicking the appearance of a fresh bruise. The show's makeup crew is so talented that some Redditors became concerned about Spiridakos' health after noticing her dramatic makeunder in 2021. "She does not look so healthy anymore," one person wrote. Another commenter theorized that this is exactly how she was supposed to look, writing, "I think they just showed Hailey like that in order to portray better the stress and toll of the job takes on her." A third fan also noted that there's no hint of her character's exhaustion in the makeup-free photos Spiridakos has shared on Instagram, as evidenced by the pic below.