What Jesse Lee Soffer Has Been Up To Since His Exit From One Chicago

Jesse Lee Soffer devastated "Chicago P.D." fans when he confirmed in August 2022 that he was leaving the show. However, his first gig, since wrapping up as Detective Jay Halstead, saw him return to the "Chicago P.D." set. This time, though, he was there in a director's capacity.

To recap, Soffer first revealed that he would be walking away from the show in an interview with Variety. A few months later, he spoke with the outlet again, to explain why he left after his 10-season run as Halstead. As it turned out, he'd simply needed to challenge himself by trying something new. Ideally, he told Variety, he'd love to be cast as a lead in another project. "I'd put all of my heart and soul into it," he said. At the time of writing, that hasn't happened just yet. However, in the meantime, he's managed to get some of that aforementioned creative challenge through directing — and in his old stomping ground, no less.

After years of toying with the idea of directing, a Season 10 "Chicago P.D." episode marked Soffer's directorial debut. That said, as Soffer himself has admitted, even if it was his first go at directing an entire episode from start to finish, he'd had a ton of preparation leading up to it.