Jesse Lee Soffer Confirms Upsetting News For Chicago P.D. Fans

Sorry "Chicago P.D." fans, but we have some bad news for you, courtesy of Detective Jay Halstead actor Jesse Lee Soffer. The actor joined the Chicago One series as a main castmember when it first began in 2014, having also appeared in the NBC show's sister shows, "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med," and he's made no secret of how much he really loved playing his inquisitive character. As for why he loves the role so much? It's all about the challenge for this actor.

"I'm always trying to find the character and trying to change the character and figure out what he's going through and what he'd be experiencing in a given moment or something like that, but on top of that we're always learning," the actor told DuJour in 2021. He also revealed how much he loved having police and technical advisors on the set, as they hand out tips on how to play their frontline characters as accurately as possible. "So the job is always challenging and there's always a new experience. I think that keeps us on our toes," he added when asked why he kept on playing the role for so long.

But, as they say, all good things must come to an end, and Lee Soffer is officially calling time on appearing in the Chicago world. Sorry, guys. We told you it was bad news.