Whatever Happened To Denise Richards' Adopted Daughter?
Denise Richards began a new journey in 2011 by adopting for the first time. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum welcomed Eloise Joni in May 2011. Eloise has been out of the limelight for most of her life, making many wonder what she has been up to.
When Richards adopted Eloise, she already had two daughters of her own. Still, the adoption process was difficult for the actor. She told US Weekly, "Some people think if a celebrity wants a baby, they get one the next day. The adoption took two years, and there were times I felt discouraged, times when I got close to adopting a baby and it fell through. But I knew the right baby would find us." Eloise was the perfect fit for the Richards family. The "Wild Things" actor even told People that Eloise's big sisters, Lola and Sami Sheen, welcomed her with open arms. She said, "I'm so very proud of them that they've really embraced Eloise. They're so protective of her, they play with her, they love watching her grow and change, and so far I haven't seen any jealousy."
Although Eloise has a famous mother, she hasn't been in the spotlight as much as one might expect. As she's grown up, Eloise continues to lead a private life, but we've got the inside scoop on what she's been up to.
Eloise Joni was diagnosed with a rare disorder
Denise Richards got vulnerable on a reunion episode of "RHOBH" in 2019 after revealing Eloise Joni was diagnosed with a rare disorder. She shared that Eloise has Chromosome 8, Monosomy 8p, which, according to the National Library of Medicine, is "a rare chromosomal disorder characterized by deletion of a part of the eighth chromosome." Richards revealed that the diagnosis has affected Eloise in many ways. She explained, "It's caused many delays with her," per Bravo. The actor revealed that they discovered Eloise's condition in 2017, and it was difficult to come to terms with it. She said, "It was really hard when I saw what was written on the medical report to get the blood test and all the testing done. It was hard to see it in black and white, to be honest."
Although the diagnosis has been difficult on Eloise and the entire Richards family, there have been plenty of joyous moments. In July 2020, she shared a Father's Day post for her husband, Aaron Phypers, with whom she shares Eloise. She wrote, "And happy Father's Day to my beautiful husband. ... I love you so much. And the greatest gift Eloise being able to say 'dad' for the first time a month ago." So, while her diagnosis may hinder her abilities, it seems Eloise has the best support system with her family.
Eloise Joni is growing up
Over ten years have passed since Denise Richards adopted Eloise Joni, and she's growing up quickly. In May 2023, Richards shared a rare post of Eloise on her birthday, revealing that she is nearly a teenager. The photo showed Eloise smiling as she posed for a photo in a floral patterned dress. The "RHOBH" star wrote, "Our beautiful Eloise... happy birthday!!!! I can't believe you're 12! We love you so much. You're an angel & teach us so much. We love you so much. Happy Birthday girlie!!!" The comments overflowed with birthday wishes for Eloise, with many expressing amazement at how quickly she has grown up. Now that Eloise is getting older, she is stepping into the limelight a bit more than when she was young. As noted by People, in November 2023, Eloise joined her parents, Richards and Aaron Phypers, for a Hollywood Christmas parade.
While Eloise has been going out more, she still faces hurdles with her diagnosis, and Richards only wants the best for her daughter as she continues to get older. As she told People in 2019, "You take care of your children no matter what is going on with them. I don't know if [Eloise] is ever going to talk like a typical child. But as a parent, you want what's best for your children, and you just do it." No matter how old Eloise gets, it seems she will always have the love of her family.