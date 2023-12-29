Whatever Happened To Denise Richards' Adopted Daughter?

Denise Richards began a new journey in 2011 by adopting for the first time. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum welcomed Eloise Joni in May 2011. Eloise has been out of the limelight for most of her life, making many wonder what she has been up to.

When Richards adopted Eloise, she already had two daughters of her own. Still, the adoption process was difficult for the actor. She told US Weekly, "Some people think if a celebrity wants a baby, they get one the next day. The adoption took two years, and there were times I felt discouraged, times when I got close to adopting a baby and it fell through. But I knew the right baby would find us." Eloise was the perfect fit for the Richards family. The "Wild Things" actor even told People that Eloise's big sisters, Lola and Sami Sheen, welcomed her with open arms. She said, "I'm so very proud of them that they've really embraced Eloise. They're so protective of her, they play with her, they love watching her grow and change, and so far I haven't seen any jealousy."

Although Eloise has a famous mother, she hasn't been in the spotlight as much as one might expect. As she's grown up, Eloise continues to lead a private life, but we've got the inside scoop on what she's been up to.