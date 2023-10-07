Denise Richards' Daughters Lola And Sami Sheen Live Wildly Lavish Lives
It's nice being the children of two incredibly famous actors, especially when it comes with some sweet perks. Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen share their two daughters, Sami and Lola, who were both seen on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" while their mom was on the show. After joining "RHOBH" in Season 9, Radar Online reported that Richards scored a whopping $1 million per season and had a four-season contract, making her the highest-earning housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise to date. Richards ended up only fulfilling two of those seasons and abruptly left the show in 2020. "Obviously my second season was very challenging. You know, I went back and forth with it, and at the end of the day, I decided it was time for me to move on and focus on other projects that I have. I'm glad that I did it though," she shared on "The Real" (via People).
Aside from "RHOBH," Richards has amassed quite a large bank account over the course of her career and is estimated to be worth $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Sheen was once worth $150 million but that number dramatically decreased after some financial struggles. Still, he has a lifestyle that many of us could only dream of, and Sami and Lola have both reaped the benefits of having extremely wealthy parents.
Sami Sheen reportedly makes big loot on OnlyFans
In 2022, Sami Sheen announced she would be joining OnlyFans, much to the chagrin of her father, Charlie Sheen. "I do not condone this but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative, and not sacrifice her integrity," he told E! News. At the time, Sami caused even more of a stir when she called herself a "sex worker" but a source revealed to People that Denise Richards' eldest daughter was just trying to create drama. "She doesn't even show any skin on OnlyFans. Sami has 4,000 followers. So she's making $80,000 a month doing almost nothing and barely showing anything. She's just teasing the audience," the insider shared.
With all that extra dough, Sami enjoys jet-setting around the world and visited Honolulu, Hawaii in June. "My second home at this point," she wrote on Instagram while sharing a cheeky photo of herself. The previous year, the 19-year-old flaunted her beach bod while in Maui. "In your dreams," she captioned. Sami is no stranger to a lavish lifestyle. In 2016, her dad dropped her off at a sleepaway camp in a private jet. "Delivering my little angel Sami, to her first summer camp!" Sheen boasted on Instagram. Sami is not the only one living the high-roller life and her younger sister Lola is a seasoned traveler as well.
Lola Sheen spent her 18th birthday in Hawaii
Lola Sheen is not as risqué as her sister Sami Sheen, but the two share the same love of Hawaii. In 2022, Denise Richards shared a selfie with Lola in the Aloha State and wrote, "First time ziplining!!! So fun." The mother-daughter duo celebrated Lola's 18th birthday with another trip to Hawaii, which Richards shared was her "favorite place ever" in an Instagram birthday post. "Hi adulthood," Lola wrote while posing in front of a beautiful sunset.
Richards not only takes her kids on luxurious trips, but she also spoils them with gifts. When Lola was 17, she was in a car crash that totaled her Volkswagen while she was out with friends late at night. The "Wild Things" star revealed to Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM radio show that she replaced the old car with a Mercedes. "It's very safe," she added. Richards later defended the pricey purchase by stating that the car was bought "about five or six months later." It's not easy being a celebrity's kid all the time but at least there are some upsides, including a baller set of wheels.