Denise Richards' Daughters Lola And Sami Sheen Live Wildly Lavish Lives

It's nice being the children of two incredibly famous actors, especially when it comes with some sweet perks. Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen share their two daughters, Sami and Lola, who were both seen on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" while their mom was on the show. After joining "RHOBH" in Season 9, Radar Online reported that Richards scored a whopping $1 million per season and had a four-season contract, making her the highest-earning housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise to date. Richards ended up only fulfilling two of those seasons and abruptly left the show in 2020. "Obviously my second season was very challenging. You know, I went back and forth with it, and at the end of the day, I decided it was time for me to move on and focus on other projects that I have. I'm glad that I did it though," she shared on "The Real" (via People).

Aside from "RHOBH," Richards has amassed quite a large bank account over the course of her career and is estimated to be worth $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Sheen was once worth $150 million but that number dramatically decreased after some financial struggles. Still, he has a lifestyle that many of us could only dream of, and Sami and Lola have both reaped the benefits of having extremely wealthy parents.