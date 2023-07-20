How Did Charlie Sheen Lose So Much Of His Money?

Charlie Sheen was once one of Hollywood's most bankable actors. He rose to fame in the 1980s with the hit films "Platoon," which won an Oscar for Best Picture, and "Wall Street." It didn't hurt that he came from a family of actors, with his dad being Martin Sheen and his older brother and member of the Brat Pack being Emilio Estevez. Charlie shared in a 1986 interview how his father dissuaded him from taking acting classes and instead helped him become a better actor. "He said, 'Don't become a classroom actor. If you want to work on some stuff, if you have problems with what you're up to or don't trust in yourself as an actor, come to me,'" the "Red Dawn" actor revealed.

Charlie's first big television break was his role in "Spin City," for which he won a Golden Globe award for best actor in 2002. He would then go on to star in "Two and a Half Men" from 2003 until 2011. At the height of his career, The Money estimated Charlie to be worth a whopping $150 million, but that number dramatically dropped due to a secret he was keeping about his health.