A Deep Dive Into Scott Disick's Dating History
While Scott Disick's name doesn't have a Kardashian ring to it, he is nevertheless a member of the infamous family — albeit honorary. Fans have watched him steal Kourtney's heart, break it many times, and go on to become the father of her children over the nearly two decades since the Kardashians and Jenners debuted on television in 2007.
From his fledgling days as a nightclub producer to his talents (or lack thereof) as the founder of his Talentless clothing brand, he's come a long way. And while he may have undergone a knighting ceremony in London, his actions while filming "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" over the years haven't always been dubbed righteous.
Lord Disick (as his fans affectionately refer to him as) has often come under fire for his love life. His on-and-off relationship with Kourtney lasted almost 10 years before the two ultimately called it quits in 2015 after his wandering eye and various cheating scandals caused turmoil in their relationship. He's had quite a long list of rendezvous with younger models throughout the years, garnering him a reputation for leading a non-committal lifestyle complete with heavy partying. While fatherhood may have balanced his former days of late nights fulfilling nightclub appearances, Disick still hasn't settled down. From keeping up with the Kardashians to keeping up with Scott Disick, we're breaking down the entrepreneur's dating history.
Before Kourtney Kardashian ... there was Chloe Bartoli
Chloe Bartoli and Scott Disick were rumored to have started dating in 2006 before he had anything serious with his longtime on-and-off girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. Bartoli and Disick crossed paths after running in similar circles due to the clothing designer's close friendship with Nicole Richie, and the pair were said to be former flames who remained in touch over the years. Disick broke things off, however, and moved on to Kardashian later that year. It became a contentious point in his relationship with the Poosh founder, however, who reportedly was jealous over Bartoli and Disick's enduring friendship. "Scott and Chloe flirt all the time. Kourtney does not want her around Scott," an insider told Us Weekly.
Disick and the L.A.-based stylist reconnected in the South of France in 2015 when he was reportedly still with the eldest Kardashian. The two were seen getting comfortable while lounging on beach chairs in Monaco, with the clothing designer spotted rubbing sunscreen on the brunette beauty's bikini-clad back. After catching some sun rays, the two were seen cozying up to each other while enjoying wine and feeding each other pasta. At the time, Kardashian was in California with their three children after she reportedly kicked the Talentless founder out of their home.
Disick and Bartoli remained in touch and later hooked up again in 2017. The two were spotted in France yet again that year as they cozied up poolside, enjoying some serious PDA in paparazzi shots posted by Splash News (via Daily Mail).
Scott Disick kept up with Kourtney Kardashian for decades
Scott Disick is most known, of course, for his tumultuous relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. The two met in 2006 while at their mutual friend Joe Francis' home in Mexico, but it wasn't exactly love at first sight for the future parents. "I liked her," Disick said on an episode of "Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons" (via People). "But she wanted nothing to do with me." Kardashian wasn't feeling the butterflies, and admitted: "I just thought he was so annoying," adding, "He was four years younger, he lived in New York, he didn't have a job." Those feelings changed, however, and the two went on to date seriously shortly after meeting.
The two first split in 2008 after the mother of four discovered illicit texts on his cellphone with another woman. They weathered the storm and remained together, and welcomed their first child Mason together the following year, but the drama was far from over. The pair split again in 2010 over Disick's anger, with Kardashian famously saying: "I can't do this s— anymore. I love Mason more than I love you and that's what it is." After reconciling yet again, they welcomed their daughter Penelope in 2012.
Disick and Kardashian had a mostly-scandal-free two years following Penelope's birth, and they welcomed their second son Reign in 2014. However, the pair called it quits for good in 2015 after the "KUWTK" star discovered photos of Disick in France cozying up to Chloe Bartoli. Nearly a decade later, the co-parents remain on good terms and Disick continues to be featured on "The Kardashians."
Scott Disick's yacht romance with Christine Burke
After his longtime relationship with Kourtney Kardashian bit the dust, Scott Disick got his groove back with Christina Burke. The model, who is 12 years his junior, was rumored to have started dating the Talentless founder in 2016. The two vacationed together in Mexico at his friend Joe Francis' home and were also spotted enjoying a meal together at Nobu Malibu. They were also seen making out in Cannes in steamy paparazzi photos, as per Us Weekly. At the time, Burke was just 20 years old. "It's very new but Scott and Christine are dating," a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "The family has known about her before these pictures came out."
The pair didn't seem to have anything serious at the time, and both went on to date other people throughout the years. They reconnected five years later, however, when they were seen out together in 2021. Burke and Disick were photographed out and about in Hollywood alongside their friend Sergio Farias.
After receiving backlash for the string of younger women he seemingly finds himself tied to, Disick addressed his dating life on the "KUWTK" reunion with Andy Cohen. "Everybody gets this wrong — that I look for young girls," Lord Disick quipped in 2021 (per Page Six). "I don't go out looking for young girls. They happen to be attracted to me because I look young," he said, before clarifying, "That's what I'm telling myself." Like many of his model flings, his rendezvous with Burke later fizzled out.
Scott Disick's rendezvous with a mystery woman in Costa Rica
Amid a rumored rekindled romance with Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick found himself at the center of yet another cheating scandal in 2017. The Lord tagged along during a family vacation with his ex-wife, but things reached a boiling point when Kim discovered Disick had secretly invited a girl to his room during the trip. The debacle was — of course — featured on an episode of "KUWTK," featuring the SKIMS founder getting to the bottom of the controversy.
After Kim's assistant noticed a purse in Disick's suite, Kim barged into his bathroom to confront the girl, who was later reported to be model Bella Banos. "What the f**k are you doing here?" Kim asked Banos as she opened the door. "Seriously? You're just like a f***ing w****e," she continued, telling the girl to "Get your sh*t and get the f**k out of here."
When the news was later relayed to Kourtney, the mother of four asked (per E! News): "For what?" adding, "Like, what's the point of even, like what's even the desperation?" She then lamented, "We're here to just be a family and I don't understand why he would even think to invite somebody. It's hurtful and disrespectful."
Banos, who met Disick years prior through her ex, shared her side to inTouch Weekly. "At first, Scott was just my friend. But he got to know me on a different level. We're super connected," adding that the Lord flew her out to join him and insisted he and Kourtney were just friends.
He got cozy poolside with J Lynne
After Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian split in 2015, there were rumors that the two might reconcile. Scott Disick has long since been a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenners, and the pair were reportedly living together again in 2016 and even went on vacation to Mexico at the time. She remained coy about the possibility of a future together at the time, however, telling Cosmopolitan: "The idea of having my family together is amazing, but it's not the way things ended up. They may end up there. I'm not sure."
Those dreams seemed dashed, however, when the Lord was seen cozying up to a new beau in 2017. After returning from a Kardashian-Jenner family vacay to Costa Rica, Disick already had his sights set on model Jessica Harris, who goes by J Lynne. Daily Mail posted photos of Disick getting up close and personal with Harris in Miami as they cozied up together in the pool, with the brunette beauty captured smiling and laughing in the affectionate snaps.
The model, who is 12 years younger than him, shared some sweet moments with the reality star as they wrapped their arms around each other enjoying the sunny afternoon. According to TMZ, the Philadelphia native met the "KUWTK" star after moving to Florida and was keeping it casual. Just a day after their poolside hang-out, Disick was seen lounging with an unidentified blonde woman in Miami Beach who is reportedly friends with J Lynne, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Scott's drinking got in the way of his relationship with Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne was less than pleased to find out that she wasn't the only woman Scott Disick was getting cozy with in Cannes. The reality star seems to have a habit of canoodling with women on the French Riviera, and the red-haired actor was one of them when she got close to Disick while vacationing in 2017. In photos posted by TMZ, the "Time Is Up" star was seen getting comfortable with the Talentless founder while lounging in the sun during the Cannes Film Festival, only to find out the following day that he was seen enjoying time with his on-and-off fling Chloe Bartoli as well as other women.
Thorne, who was 19 years old at the time, spoke out about the nature of their relationship on "The Jenny McCarthy Show," saying, "I was never with him sexually," adding that she had a close friendship with Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Disick's partying ways turned her off, as she admitted she couldn't keep up with his drinking. "I love to go out and have fun. I love to f—ing dance, but I just don't party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me," said Thorne. "I was like, 'Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.'"
Kendall spoke about the pair on an episode of "KUWTK" (per Entertainment Tonight), claiming Disick had ulterior motives. "He was like, 'I'm doing it to make Kourtney mad,'" she said of her conversation with the entrepreneur about his and Thorne's relationship.
He dated Sofia Richie for three years
It seems like many of Scott Disick's love affairs have started in the south of France, and his relationship with Sofia Richie was no different. The model was among the likes of Bella Thorne, Chloe Bartoli, and others that the reality TV star was found spotted with during his European vacation in 2017. Something about Richie stuck, however, and the two began dating that summer.
Disick made his relationship with the star Instagram official, sharing a photo of the pair in which he cozies up to her neck, as per Us Weekly. Richie, who is 15 years younger than Disick, joined the clothing designer on an Italian getaway and to several other events around Miami that year. The relationship hit the rocks in 2018, however, when Disick was reportedly spotted with another woman at a listening party for Kanye West in Wyoming. The two split but got back together shortly after, with Richie posting photos of her cuddling with the "KUWTK" star to her Instagram, and later writing "Never believe the internet."
Richie joined Disick and his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian on a vacation during the holidays in 2018 and seemed to be getting along with the Poosh founder. "Sofia and Scott are together, they are in love and she's part of the family now," an insider told Us Weekly. Their blended family was short-lived, however, as the pair dated on and off for around three years total before pulling the plug on their relationship in 2020, shortly after Disick sought rehab treatment for "past traumas."
Scott Disick's relationship with Amelia Hamlin
After Scott Disick split from Sofia Richie, he quickly moved to another younger model. Disick and Amelia Hamlin (known professionally as Amelia Gray, she is 18 years younger than him) were first linked in October 2020 after meeting at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party. Their relationship ignited quickly, and the model took to her Instagram Story over Thanksgiving that year to post a photo celebrating people closest to her, including Disick. "Thankful 4 These PPL," she wrote in the Story (per Us Weekly). The pair celebrated New Year's together and made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2021.
In May of 2021, Hamlin uploaded a series of sweet photos featuring her and her beau to Instagram on Disick's birthday. "Happy birthday my love," she wrote in the post. "You light up my life, and make my world better. I can't imagine what i would do without you. Thank you for being you." But Disick sparked controversy in late August of 2021 when Kourtney Kardashian's ex Younes Bendjima shared DMs allegedly to him from the reality star regarding Kardashian's PDA-filled photos with Travis Barker in Italy at the time. "Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy [sic]," read the DM.
Hamlin ended things with Disick shortly after, but a source told Us Weekly it didn't have to do with the alleged messages. The model posted a telling Instagram photo months later, writing: "2021 ... the year that i completely lost my sense of self .. not knowing that i would reclaim it even more authentically."
Scott Disick went red-carpet official with Rebecca Donaldson
Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson first sparked romance rumors in April of 2022 when they were spotted on a lunch date in Malibu. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the pair were taking it slow. "It's still a new relationship and he's taking it day by day," the source revealed, adding that "He wants to be in a serious relationship just like most of his exes are." Disick and Donaldson made their relationship red carpet official later that month at the premiere of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, where she was introduced to the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
In May of 2022, Disick sparked controversy when he commented on "Too Hot To Handle" star Holly Scarfone's Instagram photo featuring her wearing clothing from his Talentless clothing brand. The incident occurred just weeks after Disick was last spotted with Donaldson in Miami together on their hotel balcony. "Oh lord she's @talentless," Scarfone wrote in the caption alongside a photo of her in a skin-tight bodysuit, tagging Disick on her rear-end. "I can think of a few talents you have right off the top of my head, no pun intended," Disick cheekily wrote back, to which Scarfone replied: "@letthelordbewithyou see you soon."
Disick and Donaldson split the following month after just a few months together. "Although they had a short-lived romance, it was definitely serious," a source told E! News. "He enjoyed his time with her but realized he is not in a place to seriously date right now."