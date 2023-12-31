A Deep Dive Into Scott Disick's Dating History

While Scott Disick's name doesn't have a Kardashian ring to it, he is nevertheless a member of the infamous family — albeit honorary. Fans have watched him steal Kourtney's heart, break it many times, and go on to become the father of her children over the nearly two decades since the Kardashians and Jenners debuted on television in 2007.

From his fledgling days as a nightclub producer to his talents (or lack thereof) as the founder of his Talentless clothing brand, he's come a long way. And while he may have undergone a knighting ceremony in London, his actions while filming "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" over the years haven't always been dubbed righteous.

Lord Disick (as his fans affectionately refer to him as) has often come under fire for his love life. His on-and-off relationship with Kourtney lasted almost 10 years before the two ultimately called it quits in 2015 after his wandering eye and various cheating scandals caused turmoil in their relationship. He's had quite a long list of rendezvous with younger models throughout the years, garnering him a reputation for leading a non-committal lifestyle complete with heavy partying. While fatherhood may have balanced his former days of late nights fulfilling nightclub appearances, Disick still hasn't settled down. From keeping up with the Kardashians to keeping up with Scott Disick, we're breaking down the entrepreneur's dating history.