Scott Disick Can't Seem To Catch A Break In His Love Life

Once upon a time, Scott Disick may have dreamed of winning back Kourtney Kardashian. But given her recent marriage to Blink-182 frontman Travis Barker, sources say that the Lord just wants his lady to be happy. "At the end of the day, Scott may not be thrilled with how things turned out for him, but he really does care about Kourtney and he does want her to be happy despite everything that went down before," an insider told HollywoodLife after Barker's proposal. And Disick is prioritizing his own happiness as well. "Scott seeing Kourtney so happy in a relationship was a turning point for him," a source shared with E! News in April. "He wants the same and wants to settle down."

In episode 1 of Hulu's "The Kardashians," Disick reflected on what a serious relationship would look like for him (via E! News) — and both he and Khloé Kardashian concluded that it might be time to move on from his typical college-age girlfriends. Enter Rebecca Donaldson. The Talentless founder made waves by bringing the 27-year-old U.K. model to the April premiere of "The Kardashians," per ET. The following month, E! News reported that the twosome jetted off to Miami for a little R&R. "[Scott] cut all ties with other women he was seeing ... to focus on his relationship with Rebecca," a source told the outlet.

But Disick still seems flirtatious with influencer Holly Scarfone over on social media, so where do things really stand with Donaldson?