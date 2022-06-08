Scott Disick Can't Seem To Catch A Break In His Love Life
Once upon a time, Scott Disick may have dreamed of winning back Kourtney Kardashian. But given her recent marriage to Blink-182 frontman Travis Barker, sources say that the Lord just wants his lady to be happy. "At the end of the day, Scott may not be thrilled with how things turned out for him, but he really does care about Kourtney and he does want her to be happy despite everything that went down before," an insider told HollywoodLife after Barker's proposal. And Disick is prioritizing his own happiness as well. "Scott seeing Kourtney so happy in a relationship was a turning point for him," a source shared with E! News in April. "He wants the same and wants to settle down."
In episode 1 of Hulu's "The Kardashians," Disick reflected on what a serious relationship would look like for him (via E! News) — and both he and Khloé Kardashian concluded that it might be time to move on from his typical college-age girlfriends. Enter Rebecca Donaldson. The Talentless founder made waves by bringing the 27-year-old U.K. model to the April premiere of "The Kardashians," per ET. The following month, E! News reported that the twosome jetted off to Miami for a little R&R. "[Scott] cut all ties with other women he was seeing ... to focus on his relationship with Rebecca," a source told the outlet.
But Disick still seems flirtatious with influencer Holly Scarfone over on social media, so where do things really stand with Donaldson?
Was Kourtney the reason behind Scott Disick's recent split?
Sad news for anyone shipping a long-term Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson romance! As of June 7, HollywoodLife reported that the pair officially called it quits. "Scott and Rebecca are done, and Rebecca was the one to end it," a source said. "There are no hard feelings or drama, and it did not end in a bad way."
As for why Donaldson opted to pull the plug, she was apparently struggling with the same thing that reportedly broke up Disick and his ex-girlfriend, Sofia Richie: Disick's lingering feelings for Kourtney Kardashian. "Rebecca told Scott that he will never be able to be serious with anyone until he gets over Kourtney and that she needed to move on," the source added. "Getting caught up in his world was not what she wanted. Scott understood where she was coming from and he respects her for being honest with him."
Disick's complicated relationship with the mother-of-three has been well-documented on "KUWTK" and "The Kardashians." On the Season 20 premiere of "KUWTK," the "Flip It Like Disick" star explained that Richie gave him an ultimatum: her or Kourtney. "I'm never going to give up my relationship with Kourtney and the co-parenting we have," Disick said in a confessional (via Fox News). "Nothing in a million years will be worth what we have." It looks like time will tell whether Holly Scarfone (or another woman) could be the new leading lady in the Lord's life.