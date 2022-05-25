Scott Disick's Raunchy Instagram Comment Fuels Messy Dating Rumors
In the wake of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's lavish Italian nuptials, longtime KarJenner fans were quick to check in on Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick. While Kardashian and Disick broke up years prior, The Lord has had a hard time letting go of his former partner. When Barker first proposed to Kardashian in October 2021, Disick was said to be "going off the deep end," per Page Six. Kardashian had also been a contributing factor in Disick's split with ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie. On the Season 20 premiere of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the "Flip It Like Disick" star explained that Richie had given him an ultimatum: her or Kourtney. "I'm never going to give up my relationship with Kourtney and the co-parenting we have," Scott said, per Fox News.
So, what was Disick up to while Kardashian was saying "I do" in Portofino, Italy? Unsurprisingly, he and other KarJenner exes — Tristan Thompson and Kanye "Ye" West — were all no-shows at the wedding. Instead, Disick appeared to be doing some jet-setting of his own, posting a photo from a plane window in his Instagram story, per Vanity Fair. ET reported that the Talentless founder also stopped by an NYC night club on May 23, though he "kept things pretty low key." Next up, a source shared that Disick is planning to head to the Hamptons for Memorial Day weekend. But in the meantime, is the Lord coping by spending time with his former flame, Instagram model Holly Scarfone?
Are Scott Disick and Holly Scarfone back together?
After splitting with Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick made headlines for dating a string of much younger women, including Sofia Richie, Amelia Hamlin, and Holly Scarfone. Scarfone and Disick were first linked in February, after meeting for dinner at Nobu in Malibu, per E! News. Things heated up the following month when Scarfone posted a lingerie shot to her Instagram and gave Disick photo cred. However, Disick threw fans for a loop by bringing Rebecca Donaldson to the April premiere of "The Kardashians," as Page Six reported. So, are he and Scarfone for real, or is Donaldson his girlfriend?
Things in the Lord's love life remain messy, but for now, it seems Holly Scarfone is back to being his leading lady. As of May 25, Disick posted an NSFW comment on an Instagram photo of Scarfone's that showed her modeling a white Talentless bodysuit. When Scarfone captioned her pic, "Oh lord she's @Talentless," Disick fired back with, "I can think of a few talents you have right off the top of my head, no pun intended." Scarfone then teased that she and Disick were hanging out again, writing "@lethtelordbewithyou see you soon."
It's unclear whether Disick is looking to settle down with Scarfone, or any woman in particular. In March, a source told HollywoodLife that "Scott doesn't know what he wants right now" and that he simply "likes being around any woman ... [who] can help him take his mind off Kourtney and Travis."