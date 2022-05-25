Scott Disick's Raunchy Instagram Comment Fuels Messy Dating Rumors

In the wake of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's lavish Italian nuptials, longtime KarJenner fans were quick to check in on Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick. While Kardashian and Disick broke up years prior, The Lord has had a hard time letting go of his former partner. When Barker first proposed to Kardashian in October 2021, Disick was said to be "going off the deep end," per Page Six. Kardashian had also been a contributing factor in Disick's split with ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie. On the Season 20 premiere of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the "Flip It Like Disick" star explained that Richie had given him an ultimatum: her or Kourtney. "I'm never going to give up my relationship with Kourtney and the co-parenting we have," Scott said, per Fox News.

So, what was Disick up to while Kardashian was saying "I do" in Portofino, Italy? Unsurprisingly, he and other KarJenner exes — Tristan Thompson and Kanye "Ye" West — were all no-shows at the wedding. Instead, Disick appeared to be doing some jet-setting of his own, posting a photo from a plane window in his Instagram story, per Vanity Fair. ET reported that the Talentless founder also stopped by an NYC night club on May 23, though he "kept things pretty low key." Next up, a source shared that Disick is planning to head to the Hamptons for Memorial Day weekend. But in the meantime, is the Lord coping by spending time with his former flame, Instagram model Holly Scarfone?