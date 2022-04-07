Who Is Scott Disick's Rumored New Love Interest, Rebecca Donaldson?

In the past few years, reality TV star Scott Disick has been linked to several women. Except for Kourtney Kardashian — with whom he shares three children — Disick's relationships showcase a pattern. He seems pretty interested in dating younger women.

Fans first got a glimpse of Disick in the first season of the hit reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." The show first aired in 2007, when Disick was dating Kourtney Kardashian. However, the two called it quits in 2015, and Disick was spotted with several other women after their split. According to Us Weekly, Disick even called himself a "horrible sex addict" after being confronted by Kourtney and her sisters. "I definitely feel relieved that we had that conversation at dinner, and now I can move forward," Kourtney said in an episode of the series, which aired in May 2017, per Us Weekly. "It's been nonsense for 10 years, like up and down, so this is like the final door closed. We're done."

Since then, Disick has dated several other women, including Sophia Richie, who he dated for three years. After splitting with her, Disick was spotted with other models, including Bella Banos, Megan Blake Irwin, and Amelia Gray Hamlin. Now, add another name to the list. This time, Disick's been seen going out with Rebecca Donaldson. According to the Daily Mail, the two were spotted in a car on Sunset Boulevard. They were holding hands as Disick while leaving the club On The Rox. So who is she?