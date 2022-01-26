Is Scott Disick Looking For Love In All The Wrong Places?

It's no secret that Scott Disick has been struggling since Kourtney Kardashian's whirlwind engagement to Travis Barker. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star dated Amelia Hamlin for 11 months before breaking up in early September 2021. The daughter of reality star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin reportedly initiated the breakup, per Us Weekly.

Their issues reportedly stemmed from the "Flip It Like Disick" star's jealousy issues surrounding his ex Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer's PDA-packed relationship. At the end of August 2021, the "Poosh" founder's other ex, Younes Bendjima, leaked a private message Scott sent to him about Kourtney's very public relationship with Barker. "Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," Scott wrote alongside a photo of the happy couple kissing in Europe. Younes reportedly replied, "Don't matter to me as long as she's happy. PS: i aint your bro."

Nearly two months after Kourtney and Travis' engagement, Scott was reportedly still struggling. "He's been doing the best he can but it's been a very difficult time for him," a source told People in December 2021. "He's looking for support right now." So, how is Scott doing now?