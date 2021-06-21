The Real Reason Scott Disick Only Dates Younger Women

It appears that if Scott Disick can't be with ex Kourtney Kardashian, then he only wants to date much younger women. While the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is very open about his love for the mother of his three kids on their E! show, in real life Scott is taken by influencer Amelia Hamlin, who is 18 years his junior.

According to Us Weekly, the two were first linked in October 2020 but didn't make it Instagram official until February 2021. Last December, Hamlin addressed on her Instagram story how "extra weird and judgemental [sic]" people can be, amid criticism of her and Scott's age difference. She added, "People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more." Yet it appears Hamlin isn't letting the haters get to her and in May posted a photo of her and Scott where she gushed in the caption, "i'm so blessed to have met you. I love you."

Scott doesn't seem to be too concerned about their age gap either, even when he was called "creepy" on social media after he posted a photo on his Instagram story of Hamlin in lingerie. Hamlin isn't the first younger woman Scott has been with in recent years. He dated model Sofia Richie, with whom he has a 16-year age gap, from 2017 to 2020. But according to Scott, there's a reason why he only dates younger women — and it's apparently not by his own design.