The Truth About Kourtney Kardashian And Amelia Hamlin's Relationship

It would be easy to assume that Kourtney Kardashian is bothered by her ex dating someone closer in age to his daughter than himself, but that's not the case. It would also be easy to assume that Amelia Hamlin is threatened by Scott's notoriously close relationship with Kourtney, but that's likewise not the case either.

Case in point? Kourtney and Hamlin spent the final week of May partying together in Miami for Scott's birthday, per Us Weekly. In January, a source told the outlet just how much Kourtney and the rest of her fam love Hamlin. "They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott," the insider claimed. "Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows."

Kourtney and Hamlin might be chill, but apparently, that's not the case for Scott. "Scott and Kourtney's relationship is definitely strained," a source told Us Weekly in May. "Scott's been in Miami with Amelia and, honestly, things haven't been the same since KUWTK stopped filming and Kourtney and Travis began dating. Scott feels not just disconnected from Kourtney, but also all the Kardashians."

Sadly, KUWTK just wrapped its final season, so we won't get to watch this play out on the silver screen. It looks like we'll have to scour Instagram for clues as to how everyone is getting along.