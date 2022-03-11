Are Scott Disick And Kylie Jenner Lookalike Holly Scarfone Getting Serious?

Scott Disick may have his eye on a new partner. The reality star stayed with his then-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian for nearly a decade after the two first met in 2006. While their relationship was on and off, they welcomed three beautiful children in the process, per Elle. The couple had their fair share of problems, which played out on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" as well as off-screen, as Scott's substance abuse and cheating allegations played a huge role in the breakup. "I can't believe that this is where my life is at right now. I've worked so hard to keep this family together, it just makes me sad for the kids," Kourtney reflected on the fall of their relationship on a 2015 episode of "KUWTK" (via Harper's Bazzar).

Since then, Scott has been linked to a long list of young models including Sofia Richie and Amelia Gray Hamlin, per Us Weekly. Kourtney also dated sporadically before settling down with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in 2021. After accepting his marriage proposal in October 2021, Kourtney and Travis are now preparing for a wedding. According to multiple sources, Scott wants Kourtney to be "happy" but had a hard time adjusting to the news. "He hasn't entirely come to terms with Kourtney and Travis' relationship, but he has definitely warmed up to accepting the fact that Kourtney is marrying Travis," an insider told Entertainment Tonight. Scott may now have a new distraction to keep his mind off his ex.