Are Scott Disick And Kylie Jenner Lookalike Holly Scarfone Getting Serious?
Scott Disick may have his eye on a new partner. The reality star stayed with his then-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian for nearly a decade after the two first met in 2006. While their relationship was on and off, they welcomed three beautiful children in the process, per Elle. The couple had their fair share of problems, which played out on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" as well as off-screen, as Scott's substance abuse and cheating allegations played a huge role in the breakup. "I can't believe that this is where my life is at right now. I've worked so hard to keep this family together, it just makes me sad for the kids," Kourtney reflected on the fall of their relationship on a 2015 episode of "KUWTK" (via Harper's Bazzar).
Since then, Scott has been linked to a long list of young models including Sofia Richie and Amelia Gray Hamlin, per Us Weekly. Kourtney also dated sporadically before settling down with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in 2021. After accepting his marriage proposal in October 2021, Kourtney and Travis are now preparing for a wedding. According to multiple sources, Scott wants Kourtney to be "happy" but had a hard time adjusting to the news. "He hasn't entirely come to terms with Kourtney and Travis' relationship, but he has definitely warmed up to accepting the fact that Kourtney is marrying Travis," an insider told Entertainment Tonight. Scott may now have a new distraction to keep his mind off his ex.
Scott Disick and Holly Scarfone heat up in Paris
Scott Disick is rumored to be dating Holly Scarfone, the breakout star from Netflix's hit show "Too Hot To Handle," who happens to look a lot like his ex Kourtney Kardashian's sister, Kylie Jenner. Dating rumors swirled after Holly posted a spicy photo on Instagram in a black lingerie set while in Paris and to the surprise of fans, Scott seemingly snapped the shot. "Lounging in the city of amour," she captioned the pic before giving photo credits to Scott by tagging his official Instagram handle. According to Page Six, the "Talentless" founder originally commented under the post, "Where is my photo credit?" and that's when the reality star quickly changed it.
People started to speculate whether the two were an item in February, after both Scott and Holly were spotted out having dinner at Nobu in Malibu, per E! News. The were reportedly seen leaving the restaurant and getting into a car together. Although they haven't confirmed whether or not they are in a relationship, a source spoke to the outlet in November 2021 about Scott being "excited to date" after his split from Amelia Hamlin. However, the insider made it unclear if he wanted another serious relationship at the time, sharing, "He's still figuring out what he wants and prefers to be single." It sounds like things are just getting started between Lord Disick and his new lady.