What Scott Disick Was Up To During Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

Just married — again! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker jetted to Europe with the family and the cameras in tow to enjoy their wedding on May 22, 2022. This marks their third marriage ceremony. They first said "I do" in the early morning, following Barker's Billboards performance in April 2022. The intimate and private Vegas wedding was officiated by an Elvis impersonator and the chapel's owner as a witness, along with a hoard of bodyguards and the pair's personal photographers.

However, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, especially when there is no legal wedding license involved. So, the lovestruck couple made it official the next month in a ceremony on the steps of the downtown Anacapa courthouse in sunny Santa Barbara. Embracing the Kardashian tradition of lavish nuptials, Kourtney and Barker finished off their marital tour with a big fat multi-million dollar wedding in Italy Portofino — sponsored by Dolce & Gabanna and held in a 15th century, clifftop Genoesean fort.

Kourtney's children, Penelope, Mason, and Reign Disick, were there to watch their mom walk down the aisle in Portofino. The kids hadn't been inside Kourtney and Barker's engagement ceremony circle or attended either of the previous weddings. Not surprisingly, their father Scott Disick was absent from the festivities. So, what was the Talentless brand owner up to during his ex's wedding? Crying on the couch or gulping bottles of wine? No, not quite.