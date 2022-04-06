Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence On Her Vegas Wedding With Travis Barker

Ever since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's lavish beach engagement in October 2021, "Kravis" fans have been anxiously waiting for the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star and Blink-182 drummer to tie the knot. So when the reality TV star and musician decided to speed things along and get married on April 4 in Las Vegas after attending the 2022 Grammys together, fans around the world have been rejoicing with excitement. Not many details were known about the two's private ceremony until now, as TMZ reports the couple brought their own photographer and security that night.

Now, two days after saying "I do" inside the One Love Wedding Chapel in Vegas, per People, Kardashian shared a series of photos from the surprise ceremony. Kourtney wrote, "Found these in my camera roll," alongside the photos showing her and Travis kissing and laughing in romantic bliss. The "KUWTK" star shared: "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)." She ended the wedding announcement with, "Practice makes perfect."

But with Kourtney stating the two tied the knot in Vegas as "practice" with "no license," some are confused if the pair are officially husband and wife.