Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence On Her Vegas Wedding With Travis Barker
Ever since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's lavish beach engagement in October 2021, "Kravis" fans have been anxiously waiting for the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star and Blink-182 drummer to tie the knot. So when the reality TV star and musician decided to speed things along and get married on April 4 in Las Vegas after attending the 2022 Grammys together, fans around the world have been rejoicing with excitement. Not many details were known about the two's private ceremony until now, as TMZ reports the couple brought their own photographer and security that night.
Now, two days after saying "I do" inside the One Love Wedding Chapel in Vegas, per People, Kardashian shared a series of photos from the surprise ceremony. Kourtney wrote, "Found these in my camera roll," alongside the photos showing her and Travis kissing and laughing in romantic bliss. The "KUWTK" star shared: "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)." She ended the wedding announcement with, "Practice makes perfect."
But with Kourtney stating the two tied the knot in Vegas as "practice" with "no license," some are confused if the pair are officially husband and wife.
Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker legally married?
Kourtney Kardashian finally explained more about her private 2 a.m. post-Grammys wedding to Travis Barker in an Instagram post to her 163 million followers. A source told E! News that the reality star and drummer have "always joked about running away and just doing it at a chapel in Vegas and not telling anyone," however, an insider confirmed that "they are not legally married" yet, regardless of following through with vows on April 4. The source close to the couple clarified the entire wedding "was a total joke and something fun for them to do," as they allegedly "thought it would be hilarious." One person on Twitter thought the two's quick chapel wedding was just "some drunkin [sic] fun," while others don't care about the confusion and say they're "over the moon" about the news.
Regardless, the pair are reportedly looking to have a baby together. A source told Us Weekly they both want a "big family and agreed there was no point in delaying." Either way, we can't wait to find out more details on April 14 when Hulu's new series, "The Kardashians," premieres. A teaser shows Barker and Kourtney at a doctor's visit together. Maybe we'll even see an official wedding on the first season of Hulu's new reality show that dives into the lives of America's royal family.