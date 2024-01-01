Everything We Know About Adam Sandler's Parents, Judy And Stanley

Adam Sandler certainly isn't shy about parading his family in front of the cameras. Indeed, over the years, the "I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry" star has given film roles to his wife Jackie, children Sadie and Sunny, and even his parents. Yes, despite having no acting experience, mom Judy Sandler, in particular, has the kind of IMDB page that most aspiring thespians would give their right arm for.

Apart from cameos in various goofball comedies, what else do we know about the two individuals who birthed one of America's most successful funnymen? Did they have a similarly zany sense of humor, for example? Or were they prone to shouting like an angry manchild at any given moment? Well, since rising to fame, Sandler has offered the odd tidbit about his beloved mom and pop, even honoring them on his 1999 fourth studio album "Stan and Judy's Kid." Sandler's parents have a heartwarming story from their early courtship to their sad ending.