Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Admits Her Real-Life Marriage Isn't Perfect
Lacey Chabert surprised fans everywhere when she revealed in 2014 that she was a married woman. The "Mean Girls" star took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that she had tied the knot over the holidays and was starting the year off as officially a Mrs. At the time, she didn't reveal the name of her husband, but a source confirmed to Us Weekly that she married a certain David Nehdar. Speaking to People months later, Chabert explained why she chose to keep her wedding under wraps. "I didn't want it to feel like an event," she said. "I wanted it to be personal." She added that Nehdar lives his life out of the public eye and that's how they both prefer it since trying to navigate a relationship under such a harsh microscope would be all but impossible.
Recalling the momentous occasion, the so-called "Queen of Hallmark Christmas Movies" described her wedding as "perfect chaos." Chabert said she was in the middle of shooting a film when the ceremony took place and had only about six weeks to prepare for the whole thing. "The caterer quit two days before, my sisters' dresses didn't arrive and one of my shoes broke — crazy stuff like that," she shared. "It was just nuts, but it was perfect at the same time." Since then, she and her husband have been living a life of wedded bliss. However, things haven't always been smooth sailing for this couple.
Parenthood affected their marriage
Lacey Chabert and her husband, David Nehdar, became first-time parents in September 2016 when their daughter, Julia Mimi Bella, was born. The Hallmark star shared the news their daughter's arrival on Instagram days after she gave birth, by sharing a snapshot of Julia alongside a touching caption. "#TBT to the best day of my life. One week ago I became a mom to this precious angel," she wrote. "Julia, you are my heart's deepest dream come true. I love you more than I could ever say." The actor first revealed her pregnancy on social media in February 2016, saying she and her husband were absolutely thrilled by this new addition to their family. She wrote on her blog, "He was overjoyed, and we were both so thankful for this amazing gift."
In 2018, when speaking to Us Weekly about her family life, the "Party of Five" alum admitted that parenthood hasn't been an easy experience for her and Nehdar, and raising their daughter posed a set of new challenges to their marriage, affecting their dynamic. Chabert said one of their biggest hurdles had been finding the right balance between spending enough time together as spouses and child-rearing. She said, "I think with any new parent, it's just hard in the beginning because you don't want to ever leave [your child]." However, she added that parenthood has proven to be extremely beneficial to their relationship as well. "It's truly brought us together in a really beautiful way," Chabert told the outlet.
She's all-praises for her husband
In 2019, Lacey Chabert also spoke to Thrive Global about their journey to parenthood and how she and her husband, David Nehdar, have navigated raising their daughter Julia. The "Party of Five" alum said that it has taken a lot of trial and error before she and her husband managed to get into the groove of things. "We've learned things that work for us and things that don't. We've learned to communicate so much better and realize we have to talk everything out," she said. She went on to praise her husband for being a hands-on father and a supportive partner. "He knows when I come home from a long day and I have to prepare 10 pages of dialogue for the next day, the first thing I want to do when I come home to be with Julia. And so he'll have dinner already prepared or he will have ordered something," she said. She added that small gestures like this are even more appreciated since they make a big difference to her stress levels. Over the years, she and Nehdar have also learned to be a lot more patient with each other.
During a 2017 interview on the BUILD Series, Chabert also gave some insight into their family life as she opened up about balancing her acting career and motherhood. "I've learned to ask for help," she said. "I have a very supportive husband, a very supportive family, and I've learned to ask for help. You just kind of figure it out as you go and do your best."