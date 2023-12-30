Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Admits Her Real-Life Marriage Isn't Perfect

Lacey Chabert surprised fans everywhere when she revealed in 2014 that she was a married woman. The "Mean Girls" star took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that she had tied the knot over the holidays and was starting the year off as officially a Mrs. At the time, she didn't reveal the name of her husband, but a source confirmed to Us Weekly that she married a certain David Nehdar. Speaking to People months later, Chabert explained why she chose to keep her wedding under wraps. "I didn't want it to feel like an event," she said. "I wanted it to be personal." She added that Nehdar lives his life out of the public eye and that's how they both prefer it since trying to navigate a relationship under such a harsh microscope would be all but impossible.

Recalling the momentous occasion, the so-called "Queen of Hallmark Christmas Movies" described her wedding as "perfect chaos." Chabert said she was in the middle of shooting a film when the ceremony took place and had only about six weeks to prepare for the whole thing. "The caterer quit two days before, my sisters' dresses didn't arrive and one of my shoes broke — crazy stuff like that," she shared. "It was just nuts, but it was perfect at the same time." Since then, she and her husband have been living a life of wedded bliss. However, things haven't always been smooth sailing for this couple.