Media Moments Melania Trump Can Never Erase

Melania Trump performed a disappearing act after her White House exit, but she was frequently in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons during Donald Trump's presidency. The former first lady reportedly was not fond of the negative attention. "Melania publicly supports her husband but privately prefers a life with 100 percent privacy and no press scrutiny," a source told People.

Regarding her media coverage, Melania apparently wanted to have her cake and eat it, too. In her tell-all book "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady," Melania's former senior adviser, Stephanie Winston-Wolkoff, claims that the ex-model was offered a Vogue profile but turned it down because she was given no assurance that she would get prime placement on the fashion mag's cover. After First Lady Dr. Jill Biden appeared on the cover, Melania told Fox News, "I have much more important things to do — and I did in the White House — than being on the cover of Vogue." One of those important things was supervising a photo shoot with White House rugs while the insurrection was happening, according to CNN. Some of the final negative stories about Melania during her time as First Lady referenced her delay in denouncing the insurrectionists — and her attempt to paint herself as a victim when she did release a statement about the Capitol riot. This is just one of many controversial media moments that Melania can't wipe from her history.