Is Luka Brunton In A Relationship? Inside The Below Deck Star's Love Life

Luka Brunton has never shied away from starting boatmances since he first appeared in "Below Deck Down Under" Season 2 and hooked up with stew Jaimee Neale even though she was in a relationship with Culver Bradbury. Although it caused a bit of drama on the boat, nothing more happened between Brunton and Neale. Fans saw the deckhand again in "Below Deck Mediterranean" Season 8, and this time, he got promoted to Bosun after Ruan Irving couldn't provide the required documents. While his work ethic was great, Brunton's love triangle with Natalya Scudder and Jessika Asai was messy. He and Scudder shared an attraction complicated by the stew's open relationship back home. Brunton soon turned his attention to Asai, who was seen in the Season 8 trailer saying, "Fine, we're f*** buddies."

It appears Brunton and Asai's fling didn't last, as "Below Deck" romances hardly do. He shared on the "Above Deck" podcast in December 2023 that he is in a relationship. "I'm currently off the market," he stated. Although he didn't reveal who his girlfriend was, a look at his social media revealed that he's dating a model named Lorena, and they go back quite a few years.