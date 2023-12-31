Is Luka Brunton In A Relationship? Inside The Below Deck Star's Love Life
Luka Brunton has never shied away from starting boatmances since he first appeared in "Below Deck Down Under" Season 2 and hooked up with stew Jaimee Neale even though she was in a relationship with Culver Bradbury. Although it caused a bit of drama on the boat, nothing more happened between Brunton and Neale. Fans saw the deckhand again in "Below Deck Mediterranean" Season 8, and this time, he got promoted to Bosun after Ruan Irving couldn't provide the required documents. While his work ethic was great, Brunton's love triangle with Natalya Scudder and Jessika Asai was messy. He and Scudder shared an attraction complicated by the stew's open relationship back home. Brunton soon turned his attention to Asai, who was seen in the Season 8 trailer saying, "Fine, we're f*** buddies."
It appears Brunton and Asai's fling didn't last, as "Below Deck" romances hardly do. He shared on the "Above Deck" podcast in December 2023 that he is in a relationship. "I'm currently off the market," he stated. Although he didn't reveal who his girlfriend was, a look at his social media revealed that he's dating a model named Lorena, and they go back quite a few years.
Luka Brunton has been linked with his girlfriend since 2019
Luka Brunton declared himself single during "Below Deck Down Under" Season 2 and "Below Deck Mediterranean" Season 8, so he may have been in an on-again-off-again relationship with his current girlfriend, Lorena. According to the model's Instagram, the two looked pretty cozy in an October 2019 post. The following month, she shared a pic of her kissing Brunton's cheek with the caption, "my angel." The lovebirds seemed to be going strong in 2021 as they shared a date night in Italy. "My everything, I love you," Brunton wrote on Lorena's post in Spanish.
"Below Deck Down Under" reportedly started filming in April 2022, and "Below Deck Med" the following October. By November of that year, it looked like Brunton and Lorena were back together again, according to his post of the two enjoying a stay at a Bali resort. In their latest shared carousel of pictures in September, the bosun and model are posing in what looks like a photoshoot on the beach. Perhaps they had a brief spit while Brunton was filming his "Below Deck" seasons, but it looks like he and Lorena are definitely a couple.
Natalya Scudder thinks Luka Brunton is a playboy
Luka Brunton may be booed up right now with Lorena, but he certainly had his fun while they were on a break. While he and his "Below Deck Med" Season 8 co-star Natalya Scudder didn't go further than kissing, she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet, "You can see me kissing a man that's always awkward to watch back. But yes, I do have the hots for Luka. We'll see where that goes. But Luka also has the hots for everyone. He's a playboy, I've got to say. He's the biggest playboy I've ever met in the yachting industry."
As for why Brunton went from Scudder to Jessika Asai, he shared with Decider that the pursuit was the fun part until he didn't get anything out of it. "There was too much back and forth between us. I was playing the game from the beginning. You play a game, and you keep going and going, and it gets boring after a while," he confessed. Brunton added, "Nothing [with Scudder] was happening. We weren't getting anywhere. It was clear that we were meant to be friends." Referring to Asai, the yachtie stated, "It's a game. It's the chase. When you're getting that attention, why not give it a go and see what happens?"