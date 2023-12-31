Hallmark Star Laura Osnes' Step Back From The Spotlight Explained

Laura Osnes had a successful 15-year career on Broadway, and working on Hallmark movies, but that came to a halt in 2021 when she was involved in controversy. An article published by the New York Post's Page Six in August 2021 claimed that Osnes — who had starred in stage productions of "Cinderella," "South Pacific," and "Bonnie and Clyde" — was fired from a production at Guild Hall in East Hampton because she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. According to Page Six, Osnes was replaced on a one-night production of "Crazy For You," at Guild Hall because the venue required performers to be vaccinated, or test negative for COVID-19. The outlet also reported that one of her co-stars was concerned about working with Osnes because "he has two little kids at home." Five days after the article was published, the "In the Key of Love" actor responded on Instagram, and said that she voluntarily left the production. "Every soul is entitled to live according to their convictions and work without being publicly ostracized," she wrote in the since-deleted post (via Forbes).

Once the report regarding her vaccination status was published, Osnes experienced immediate blowback and found it difficult to find work. "If my experience wasn't considered being canceled from Broadway, I don't know what would be," she told The Tennessean on December 23. "It felt like everyone distanced themselves from me," Osnes added. This led to the Broadway star leaving New York and starting a new chapter in her career elsewhere.