Did Laura Osnes Ditch The Hallmark Channel For Great American Family?

Several Hallmark Channel stars have been making the switch to the Great American Family network. Is Laura Osnes the latest actor to jump ship?

Many Hallmark fans may not be too familiar with Osnes, considering she only began working for the network in the past several years. Her Hallmark film debut came in 2019 with the release of the movie, "In the Key of Love." Over the next couple of years, Osnes landed several more projects with the network, including "One Royal Holiday," which she was extremely appreciative of. In an interview with Broadway Direct, the actor revealed that "One Royal Holiday" came when there was little to no work because of the pandemic, so she was extremely grateful for the opportunity. "I started crying. I was shocked. I was just so grateful and excited," she said.

Osnes seemed to love Hallmark, and it looked like the feeling was mutual as she continued to get some big roles, but a new network has been taking even the most loyal Hallmark actors over to their side. Since the launch of the Great American Family network in September 2021, it has slowly taken over Hallmark and its actors. Candace Cameron Bure, Danica Kellar, Trevor Donovan, and so many more have switched to the new network, per People. One by one, actors fled Hallmark, but has Osnes? We're here to fill you in on whether she has become a Great American Family actor.