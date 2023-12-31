The Reason Willie Nelson Claims He Has More Than One Birthday

At 90 years old, Willie Nelson is one of the most celebrated country musicians of all time. In fact, he's so darn special we get to celebrate him twice a year because he celebrates two birthdays. During his two-day 90th birthday party at the Hollywood Bowl, fellow musicians gushed over Nelson's legacy to Austin360. Miranda Lambert told Austin American-Statesman, "He's so versatile, and he's so honest," she said. "That's all we want to be as songwriters ... I don't know that anybody will ever catch Willie and what he's done for music."

For half a century, Nelson has wowed audiences as both a musician and songwriter, with nearly 350 songs that he has either written or co-written. A few of his biggest hits include the iconic "On the Road Again" and even Patsy Cline's "Crazy," which he wrote.

But how is it possible that he has two birthdays? Sure, he's an absolute legend, yet even Beyoncé and Dolly Parton only have one birthday.