The Tragic Truth About Willie Nelson

Note: This article includes references to suicide.

Willie Nelson has put a lot of blacktop behind him since recording "On the Road Again." While the jaunty 1980 hit is one of his most well-known songs, he might argue that his tearjerker tunes have done an even better job of keeping him performing on the road. The Red Headed Stranger has more than a few songs with titles hinting that he's experienced his fair share of heartbreak — early examples are "The Part Where I Cry" and "Man With the Blues."

For Nelson, mining heartache and tragedy for musical inspiration is just a smart business move. In his book "Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs," he reminisces about the time he told fellow country music icon Merle Haggard that "there's good money in sadness" (via Fox News). This was in response to Haggard sharing his opinion of Nelson's 1967 song "The Party's Over," which is about losing a lover by breaking her heart one too many times. "That's the saddest party song ever written," Nelson recalls his late friend saying.

In a 2015 episode of the Rolling Stone docuseries "Mastering the Craft," Nelson talks about a tragedy of the non-romantic variety: having to rescue his trusty guitar Trigger — and a bag of wacky-tobaccy — when his Nashville home burned down in 1969. And that's just the tip of the ten-gallon hat when it comes to the tragedies he's experienced.