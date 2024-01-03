The Shady Side Of Jason Momoa
Despite an early role on "Baywatch: Hawaii" almost ruining his career, Jason Momoa has become a Hollywood staple. Over the past decade, he's earned millions by taking on roles in some of the industry's biggest franchises, from "Game of Thrones" to "Dune." Given his fame, it's no surprise his every move, both personal and professional, has received much attention, but there's still plenty you didn't know about Momoa.
For example, fans might be surprised to learn that he studied marine and wildlife biology in college or that the scar on his face comes from a man smashing a pint glass in his face. That being said, some of his secrets are more mundane than others. As it turns out, Momoa also has a shady side that's actually caused some fans to reconsider their support. Speaking about the pressures of life in the limelight, the actor previously told ET in 2021, "I'm tough, I can handle it." But how much criticism can one person truly take? In recent years, Momoa's self-proclaimed strength has been put to the test amidst worries about box office stats, mounting attacks on his character, and questions about his actions, both on-and off-set. Read on as we unravel the shady side of Jason Momoa.
Jason Momoa once made jokes about rape
2011 was a pivotal year for Jason Momoa thanks to his portrayal of Khal Drogo on "Game of Thrones," which catapulted him into the big leagues. It could have also easily marked the end of his career, as the actor made some eyebrow-raising comments during a Comic-Con panel that year. Fortuitously for him, the moment went mostly unnoticed — until the footage resurfaced in 2017. In the clip which quickly made the rounds, Momoa quipped, per The Guardian, "As far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that genre because there are so many things you can do, like rip someone's tongue out of their throat and get away with it, and rape beautiful women." Uproar was swift and loud, and the actor took to Instagram to apologize. "I am still severely disappointed in myself at the insensitivity of my remarks that day," he wrote. "It is unacceptable and I sincerely apologize with a heavy heart for the words I said."
Interestingly, Momoa made a similar comment, also in 2011, during an interview with the New York Post. When asked what it was like to film the scene in which Drogo forced himself on Emilia Clarke's Daenerys, he appeared to take the matter as a joke. "Yeah, I'm raping Emilia," he said. "We could have made it longer, but you get the idea." As if that wasn't bad enough, Momoa then tried to turn things around, but only dug himself deeper. "I'm not a rapist!" he assured. "I prefer my women to enjoy sex."
He called his own movie 'a big pile of ...'
For all the hit franchises he's been in, Jason Momoa has also starred in some serious flops. Among them was 2011's "Conan The Barbarian," a remake of the 1982 film of the same title starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The flick received a mere 30% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and failed to break even at the global box office (it cost $90 million to shoot and pulled in just $48 million worldwide). Not surprisingly, it's not Momoa's favorite, but his blatant critique was perhaps a bit much. "I've been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it's out of your hands," he told British GQ in 2022, quickly naming "Conan" as a prime example. "It's one of the best experiences I had and it [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of s***."
Soon after, director Marcus Nispel shared his own thoughts and, surprisingly, seemed to agree. "As a filmmaker in this system you are a dog on many leashes," he told People. "Trying to get 'Conan' done under those circumstances was the worst experience that I had and I was as unhappy with the result." He also underscored that he had no hard feelings towards Momoa and concluded, "In regards to having had the pleasure and privilege of having given Jason his first leading part, I say: There can also be a sense of victory in a defeat."
Jason Momoa was slammed for taking photos in a sacred place
In 2022, Jason Momoa was in Rome, Italy filming "Fast X" when he decided to do a little sightseeing. Among his stops was a private visit to the Vatican's Sistine Chapel where he posed for photos with his friends, as well as some security guards. Momoa documented the adventure on Instagram, gushing, "LOVE YOU ITALY what a beautiful start to our day off enjoying ROMA." There was only one problem: Photos and video are strictly prohibited inside the chapel. "When I visited security guards screamed if anyone so much as moved a camera," commented one follower.
Momoa was soon criticized for being allotted a number of special privileges. In addition to breaking the no photo rule, the place had clearly been cleared out for him and in one video, Momoa actually touched a marble carving on a wall. The outcry soon grew so loud that he actually posted an apology video to Instagram – sort of. "I gave a wonderful donation to bring my friends and crew," he explained. "I was very respectful and I asked for permission for what I thought would be OK." Momoa then apologized to anyone who might have found his actions to be disrespectful and again underscored, "I definitely paid to have that private moment and gave a nice donation to the church." Which just went to prove what many folks found to be so problematic: the fact that those with money are allowed to do what others aren't.
His stance on the environment has been called hypocritical
In addition to acting, Jason Momoa is also the proud owner of his own company, Mananalu, which produces water in aluminum bottles. In 2022, the "Aquaman" star took to Instagram to promote the brand by shaving off the sides of his signature long hair in a publicity stunt. "Doing it for single-use plastics," he proclaimed. "I'm tired of these plastic bottles, we've got to stop." Momoa then told followers that plastics are dirtying our planet and oceans and held up a bottle of Mananalu water, calling it a "fantastic" alternative and encouraging folks to make the switch.
Well, according to the Center for Organizational Research and Education (CORE), the actors' claims were totally false. Richard Berman, executive director of CORE, told Fox News, "When someone says we should do away with plastic water bottles and replace them with aluminum, you're actually making the environment worse." CORE was so appalled by the misleading information that it actually took out a full-page ad in USA Today to set the record straight. The ad also accused Momoa of putting profit over the environment and included a link to MoronicMomoa.com. The site, which is still live as of 2023, aims to unpack the real impacts of Mananalu and pleads, "Don't be fooled by Jason Momoa's environmental claims."
As Berman explained, if Momoa really cared about the planet, he would encourage recycling instead. "[Aluminum] is dirty to produce and a product that is littered five times more than plastic water bottles," he revealed.
Jason Momoa was accused of being a terrible co-star
The Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation case riveted Hollywood in 2022 and a year later, it was still making news. In October 2023, Depp supporters paid the necessary court fees so that notes taken by Heard's therapist, clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes, would be made public. As Variety reported, these were jotted down on a legal pad and included some surprising revelations that had nothing to do with either Heard or Depp. Rather, they were about Jason Momoa and painted him in quite the negative light. Speaking about working on "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," Heard accused her co-star of some terrible on-set behavior. "Jason said he wanted me fired," read the notes. "Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too." Heard made a similar accusation during her trial when she testified, per People, "They didn't want to include me in the film."
However, a DC spokesperson was quick to shut down Heard's claims, telling Variety, "Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set." Indeed, an insider who worked on the shoot maintained, "Jason works his a** off, likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn't show up drunk to set." They added that he and Heard were actually seen joking together while filming and noted that Momoa simply has a bohemian style similar to Depp's.
He supported Ezra Miller despite worrying allegations
Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller worked together on 2017's "Justice League," and it seems they formed quite the strong bond. When Miller's trailer for "The Flash" dropped in February 2023, Momoa was all over it, singing its praises online. "I'm so excited and proud of this movie," he wrote on Instagram. "Love you, Ezra can't wait to see this." However, that praise backfired as followers soon began listing many of the worrying allegations brought against Miller. "Complete loss of respect with this post," wrote one follower while another proclaimed, "This support is a mistake, my dude." Many others were even angrier with one incensed fan slamming Momoa for being a "spineless misogynist-in-hiding."
Miller's legal woes began in 2011 when they were arrested and charged with marijuana possession during a routine traffic stop, per TMZ. Things escalated in 2020 when a video appeared to show the actor choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. Then, in 2022, Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment, had a temporary restraining order filed against them, and was arrested and charged with second-degree assault – all in Hawaii. That same year, they were also accused of burglary in Vermont, of grooming a 12-year-old child, and more. Amidst their many visits to court, Miller told People in August 2022, "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment."
Was Jason Momoa rude to Nigella Lawson on live TV?
Jason Momoa was busy promoting the release of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" around the world in December 2023 when he stopped by British talk show "The One Show." During his appearance, the actor shared his segment – and the show's couch — with celebrity chef Nigella Lawson and actor James Nesbitt. He was actually seated between the pair and, whether intentionally or not, kept turning towards Nesbitt. In a clip that soon went viral, Momoa could be seen seated with his arm resting on the couch behind Nesbitt and his body turned so much that he actually had his back fully turned to Lawson. The move soon sparked rumors of a secret feud and had many calling Momoa's actions inconsiderate. "Very rude body language by Jason Momoa, putting his back to Nigella," one viewer wrote on X, formerly known Twitter, as while another asked, "What's Nigella done to upset Jason Momoa then."
Interestingly, Momoa has previously been dubbed one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. Fans have praised him for sweet encounters, and he's repeatedly been spotted giving back. In 2019, he celebrated his first Make-A-Wish event, writing on Instagram, "I will do this for life." And in 2020, he took time off from filming to visit UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. "The greatest part of being Aquaman is making children happy," he gushed.