5 Times Ivanka Trump And Kate Middleton Wore The Same Thing

Kate Middleton and Ivanka Trump might live on opposite sides of the pond, but their fashion sense has continuously aligned.

When you are a woman in the spotlight, there are various ways to make headlines, especially when you are a British royal or the former first daughter of the United States. While Kate and Trump have made waves for their individual accomplishments and controversies, both have also turned heads for their high-profile style. Since marrying William, Prince of Wales, in 2011, the Reading-born royal has been hailed as a fashion icon for her relaxed yet sophisticated looks. In a 2018 interview with E! News, fashion designer Anita Dongre offered insight into why Kate's fashion continues to fascinate royal watchers and beyond. "Kate is an impeccable dresser who knows exactly what complements her," she explained. "She always gets it right, which is why today she's such a great fashion icon across the world."

As for Trump, the former socialite and her style choices have had people talking since her modeling days in the 1990s. She has even garnered attention for her eponymous fashion brand, which was once worth $100 million but has since shut down, per Women's Wear Daily. While Trump and Kate have established their own unique styles, they have both been spotted wearing the same outfit on various occasions.