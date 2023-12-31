5 Times Ivanka Trump And Kate Middleton Wore The Same Thing
Kate Middleton and Ivanka Trump might live on opposite sides of the pond, but their fashion sense has continuously aligned.
When you are a woman in the spotlight, there are various ways to make headlines, especially when you are a British royal or the former first daughter of the United States. While Kate and Trump have made waves for their individual accomplishments and controversies, both have also turned heads for their high-profile style. Since marrying William, Prince of Wales, in 2011, the Reading-born royal has been hailed as a fashion icon for her relaxed yet sophisticated looks. In a 2018 interview with E! News, fashion designer Anita Dongre offered insight into why Kate's fashion continues to fascinate royal watchers and beyond. "Kate is an impeccable dresser who knows exactly what complements her," she explained. "She always gets it right, which is why today she's such a great fashion icon across the world."
As for Trump, the former socialite and her style choices have had people talking since her modeling days in the 1990s. She has even garnered attention for her eponymous fashion brand, which was once worth $100 million but has since shut down, per Women's Wear Daily. While Trump and Kate have established their own unique styles, they have both been spotted wearing the same outfit on various occasions.
Both share a flare for red
Kate Middleton and Ivanka Trump regularly embrace bold-colored suits. In 2018, the former fashion designer turned heads when she wore a bright red Sandro suit during a trip to Tampa, Florida, per the Daily Mail. Alongside her matching trousers and a simple pair of 4-inch pumps, Trump completed the outfit with a gold brooch. A few years later Kate wore a similar power-suit combo when she attended a 2023 event at The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood at BAFTA, per Page Six. However, the red ensemble hailed from Alexander McQueen and presented a more form-fitting cut and longer, flared dress slacks. Kate's blazer also featured slightly pointed shoulders, a deeper V-cut, and a drop hem, allowing the ensemble to accent her personal style.
Ladies who lunch in Emilia Wickstead
When it comes to selecting airy, yet semi-formal dresses, Kate Middleton and Ivanka Trump share similar taste. In 2019, the former first daughter was spotted wearing Emilia Wickstead Denvella's popular cloqué dress in Washington D.C., per the Daily Mail. But instead of wearing show-stopping accessories, Trump kept it simple with a white detachable belt alongside a black handbag and black pumps. Nearly three years later, Kate wore the same dress to Prince William's annual charity polo match at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, per Women's Wear Daily. However, instead of adding a belt to the ensemble like Trump, the Berkshire-raised royal accessorized with a pair of brown hoop earrings and Finlay tortoise shell sunglasses.
Popping in polka dots from Alessandra Rich
Since becoming popular in the 1800s, polka dots have remained a staple in the fashion world, with an array of celebrities and public figures wearing the bold pattern, including Kate Middleton and Ivanka Trump. In May 2019, the Princess of Wales wowed royal enthusiasts when she was spotted wearing a blue-and-white polka dot dress designed by Alessandra Rich. According to Harper's Bazaar, Kate had previously worn the flowing number for Prince Charles' 70th birthday portrait in November 2018. But months before the Reading-born fashionista shined in the ensemble, Trump wore the midi dress in July 2018 in Washington, D.C. However, the New York socialite added a large, square-buckled belt as an accessory, per the Daily Mail.
Kate Middleton and Ivanka Trump tap into Sonia Blouson
Kate Middleton and Ivanka Trump had another twin moment when they wore the same blue-and-white Sonia Blouson dress from Beulah London. Out of the two, the former first daughter was the first to wear the aforementioned dress, wearing the luxury piece while visiting Florida in September 2020, per Instagram. Nearly three years later, Kate was spotted in the same outfit as she attended the Out-Sourcing In Royal Charity Polo Cup event, per Page Six. Unlike their previous twinning moments, the women demonstrated similar taste in footwear, pairing the dress with nude heels.
Channeling the red carpet with caped Jenny Packham gowns
Aside from their identical taste in pantsuits and afternoon dresses, Kate Middleton and Ivanka Trump have also shown similar interest in formal gowns. In September 2021, the Princess of Wales wowed fans when she attended the "No Time To Die" movie premiere in a gold sequin Jenny Packham caped dress. According to People, the dazzling gown was inspired by the classic James Bond film "Goldfinger." In 2023, Trump took a stab at the aforementioned dress by wearing it to her daughter Arabella Kushner's Bat Mitzvah, as seen on Instagram. However, instead of going for gold, the former first daughter opted for a turquoise variant.