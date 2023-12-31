Whatever Happened To Will Arnett's First Wife?

Will Arnett has been a bit unlucky in love — the "Arrested Development" actor has been married twice, and both relationships ended in a divorce. Many may be familiar with the actor's second marriage to comedian Amy Poehler, but who was Arnett's first wife?

There are very few details surrounding Arnett's first marriage to fellow actor Penelope Ann Miller. In fact, the only thing that is well-known is how long the marriage lasted. The couple dated for a year before tying the knot in December 1994. Arnett pulled a Kim Kardashian regarding how long his marriage lasted — actually, it was even shorter than the reality star's 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries. Arnett and Miller were only married for 23 days before calling it quits. By January 1995, the couple had ended their relationship and seemed to cut ties with one another, as there hasn't been much talk about their brief marriage since.

Following his divorce from Miller, Arnett went on to have a successful career and even moved on romantically. He met Poehler just a year after his divorce, they started dating a few years later, and by 2003, he married the "Parks and Recreation" star. The couple unfortunately divorced in 2012, almost ten years after they got married. It hasn't been tough keeping up with Arnett's life since his first marriage, but it has been a bit more difficult to track down Miller. She's lived a less public life than her former husband, but she has been busy since divorcing Arnett.