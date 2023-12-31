Whatever Happened To Will Arnett's First Wife?
Will Arnett has been a bit unlucky in love — the "Arrested Development" actor has been married twice, and both relationships ended in a divorce. Many may be familiar with the actor's second marriage to comedian Amy Poehler, but who was Arnett's first wife?
There are very few details surrounding Arnett's first marriage to fellow actor Penelope Ann Miller. In fact, the only thing that is well-known is how long the marriage lasted. The couple dated for a year before tying the knot in December 1994. Arnett pulled a Kim Kardashian regarding how long his marriage lasted — actually, it was even shorter than the reality star's 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries. Arnett and Miller were only married for 23 days before calling it quits. By January 1995, the couple had ended their relationship and seemed to cut ties with one another, as there hasn't been much talk about their brief marriage since.
Following his divorce from Miller, Arnett went on to have a successful career and even moved on romantically. He met Poehler just a year after his divorce, they started dating a few years later, and by 2003, he married the "Parks and Recreation" star. The couple unfortunately divorced in 2012, almost ten years after they got married. It hasn't been tough keeping up with Arnett's life since his first marriage, but it has been a bit more difficult to track down Miller. She's lived a less public life than her former husband, but she has been busy since divorcing Arnett.
Penelope Ann Miller remarried
Penelope Ann Miller found love again after her relationship with Will Arnett. According to US Weekly, Miller married James Huggins in 2000 and even welcomed two kids with him, but things went south for the couple. In March 2012, the "Carlito's Way" actor filed for divorce from Huggins. Many thought that was it for the couple, but it seems that Miller had a change of heart. Just months after filing for divorce, the actor requested that her divorce filing be dismissed, per TMZ. It's unclear what caused Miller to ask for a divorce in the first place, but the bump in the road didn't seem to affect their marriage.
In May 2023, Miller shared a sweet post of her and her hubby throughout the years in honor of their anniversary. She wrote, "Happy 23rd Anniversary. Thank you for loving me unconditionally, taking care of me & our girls and for keeping our love alive." It seems that the two continue to be madly in love as Miller is head over heels for Huggins, even all these years later. "The Artist" actor posted a carousel of photos of her husband in honor of his birthday in March 2023. The caption read, "Happy birthday to my hunky hubby ... A wonderful daddy and partner in life, love, and adventure ... I don't know what I would do without you .... and you still got it going on! I love you." Through the ups and the downs, it appears that Miller and Huggins' love overcame it all.
Penelope Ann Miller is still acting
When Penelope Ann Miller met Will Arnett, she had been acting for nearly 10 years. After her divorce from the comedic actor, in 1995, Miller appeared to take a break from her profession. It wasn't until she starred in the 1997 film "The Relic" that she got back into acting and has continued to act ever since. While she may not be as widely known as Arnett, Miller has had some big credits to her name, including her latest 2022 project, "Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."
"Dahmer" was a smash hit among Netflix viewers, despite the controversy surrounding the series. According to Netflix, the TV drama passed over a billion views and spent seven weeks in Netflix's Global Top 10. Miller played Jeffrey Dahmer's mom, Joyce Dahmer, in the television series.
The actor was honored to play a part in the series and expressed her gratitude in a lengthy Instagram post. "I know there is immense talent on this show and I am truly humbled and honored to be considered amongst them. 'Joyce Dahmer' was a complex and challenging role to take on and I am so #grateful to @ryanmurphyproductions for giving me this opportunity to play her," she wrote. Although she has yet to take on another role since playing Joyce, we don't expect Miller to stop her love of acting anytime soon.