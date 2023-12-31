False Facts About Barack And Michelle Obama Everyone Believes

We're debunking some of the outlandish rumors that Michelle and Barack Obama have faced over the years.

Back in 2008, the United States of America was forever changed when the Obamas made their groundbreaking entry into the White House. "My fellow citizens, I stand here today humbled by the task before us, grateful for the trust you've bestowed, mindful of the sacrifices borne by our ancestors," Barack said in his first inaugural speech. In the eight years following that fateful day, Barack and Michelle swiftly became staples in the political and pop culture sphere due to their respective duties as President of the United States and first lady.

"When you like people having a job where you get to interact with folks on a day-to-day basis, and you get to do things that make a difference... it's not a bad gig," Michelle explained to Larry King in 2010. While the pair became political darlings among the general public, they have also been targeted with nonsensical rumors and conspiracies, which some conservative individuals still think are true to this day. From faking religions and birth certificates, to having insider knowledge about the end of the world, Michelle and Barack Obama have supposedly done it all.