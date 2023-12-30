Tom Wilkinson, The Full Monty Actor, Dead At 75

Tom Wilkinson has died at age 75, BBC confirmed. At the time of his death, the British actor was surrounded by his wife and family, according to a statement shared by his agent. "It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30," the statement read. As of this writing, Wilkinson's cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Wilkinson was lauded for his performance in the 1997 film "The Full Monty," for which he won a BAFTA. The star also earned two Oscar nominations for the George Clooney-starring film "Michael Clayton" and "In The Bedroom." Among the highlights of his career, Wilkinson won an Emmy and Golden Globe for playing Benjamin Franklin in the 2008 miniseries "John Adams." Wilkinson had a prolific career, accumulating more than 130 film and TV credits. He is survived by his wife, actor Diana Hardcastle, and their daughters, Mollie and Alice, per Deadline.