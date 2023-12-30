Tom Wilkinson, The Full Monty Actor, Dead At 75
Tom Wilkinson has died at age 75, BBC confirmed. At the time of his death, the British actor was surrounded by his wife and family, according to a statement shared by his agent. "It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30," the statement read. As of this writing, Wilkinson's cause of death has not yet been disclosed.
Wilkinson was lauded for his performance in the 1997 film "The Full Monty," for which he won a BAFTA. The star also earned two Oscar nominations for the George Clooney-starring film "Michael Clayton" and "In The Bedroom." Among the highlights of his career, Wilkinson won an Emmy and Golden Globe for playing Benjamin Franklin in the 2008 miniseries "John Adams." Wilkinson had a prolific career, accumulating more than 130 film and TV credits. He is survived by his wife, actor Diana Hardcastle, and their daughters, Mollie and Alice, per Deadline.
Tom Wilkinson left behind an impressive legacy
Through his memorable performances in well-known TV shows and movies, Tom Wilkinson left behind an inimitable legacy. During the four-plus decades of his career, Wilkinson was recognized for taking on roles in films spanning a variety of genres. He and his wife Diana Hardcastle — who got married in 1988 — acted together in TV shows and films like "The Kennedys" and "Good People," according to BBC.
Following Wilkinson's death, fans shared heartfelt tributes for the beloved actor on X, formerly known as Twitter. One fan tweeted, "I will remember Tom Wilkinson for so many roles: 'Michael Clayton,' 'Shakespeare in Love,' 'In the Bedroom.' But also, d*** if he wasn't the best part of 'The Full Monty.' A supremely talented, versatile and professional actor." Another user shared their unforgettable experience interviewing "The Full Monty" star, who was clearly passionate about acting and deeply dedicated to his craft. Along with a clip of the interview, the user wrote, "Oscar-nominated actor Tom Wilkinson has died at the age of 75 — he was a brilliant actor who I'm fortunate enough to have sat across from. I'll never forget his amazing answer to one of my questions: 'Acting IS my comfort zone.'"