George Clooney Is Set To Receive The Honor Of A Lifetime
When most people think of George Clooney, they think of a Hollywood A-lister. It's easy to see that the actor has enjoyed a long and impressive career in Hollywood, starring in one of the most popular television shows ever — "ER" — in addition to several hit movies like "Ocean's Eleven," "The Descendants," and "Michael Clayton," just to name a very few.
But, there's more to Clooney than meets the eye. The actor is one of many celebrities who uses his platform to do good and give back. The star even has his own foundation named The Clooney Foundation for Justice. According to the website, Clooney works closely with his wife, Amal Clooney, to bring justice to those in need. "The world is becoming increasingly authoritarian, and authoritarian leaders are increasingly using courts to consolidate their power," the couple wrote in a joint statement. "We founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice to hold perpetrators of international crimes accountable and fight for justice for the victims and survivors of pervasive corruption and mass atrocities."
In 2020, Clooney also spoke with People about how much it means to be able to work with charities, which is something that his parents instilled in him. "We were [taught] it is your civic duty," he said. "I remember my father saying, 'Don't come back and look me in the eye unless you stand up to [bullies and racists].' I'm glad to have been raised that way." Now, Clooney is being honored for his goodwill.
George Clooney is humbled over his latest nod
George Clooney can add yet another award to his impressive list. According to CNN, the "Ocean's Eleven" star is set to be honored at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors. Other big names like Gladys Knight and U2 will also be honored during the star-studded ceremony. In an interview, Clooney spoke about what it meant for him to receive such a great honor, calling it a "genuinely exciting surprise."
The star elaborated a little further on his latest accomplishment as he reminisced about how far he's come in his life. "Growing up in a small town in Kentucky I could never have imagined that someday I'd be the one sitting in the balcony at the Kennedy Center Honors," he confessed. "To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honor." CNN shares that the awards show will take place on December 4, and it's expected to air on CBS at a later time for all hoping to watch.
In a statement to The Washington Post, Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter applauded Clooney and the others who were nominated. "In each case, these are artists who are doing more than being performers. They are artists as citizens who are giving back and making the world a better place through art," she shared. How sweet! According to Look to the Stars, Clooney is involved with 37 charities and he definitely deserves a pat on the back.