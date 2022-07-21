George Clooney Is Set To Receive The Honor Of A Lifetime

When most people think of George Clooney, they think of a Hollywood A-lister. It's easy to see that the actor has enjoyed a long and impressive career in Hollywood, starring in one of the most popular television shows ever — "ER" — in addition to several hit movies like "Ocean's Eleven," "The Descendants," and "Michael Clayton," just to name a very few.

But, there's more to Clooney than meets the eye. The actor is one of many celebrities who uses his platform to do good and give back. The star even has his own foundation named The Clooney Foundation for Justice. According to the website, Clooney works closely with his wife, Amal Clooney, to bring justice to those in need. "The world is becoming increasingly authoritarian, and authoritarian leaders are increasingly using courts to consolidate their power," the couple wrote in a joint statement. "We founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice to hold perpetrators of international crimes accountable and fight for justice for the victims and survivors of pervasive corruption and mass atrocities."

In 2020, Clooney also spoke with People about how much it means to be able to work with charities, which is something that his parents instilled in him. "We were [taught] it is your civic duty," he said. "I remember my father saying, 'Don't come back and look me in the eye unless you stand up to [bullies and racists].' I'm glad to have been raised that way." Now, Clooney is being honored for his goodwill.