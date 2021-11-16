What Was The Exact Moment George And Amal Clooney Decided To Have Kids?

At one time, George Clooney was the most eligible bachelor in Hollywood, and he seemed to have everyone convinced that he would never marry or have children, but joke's on us because he had us all totally fooled. According to InStyle, George and Amal Clooney first met in July 2013 when the pair's mutual friend brought Amal to a get-together at George's home. A few months later, the couple went on their first date and, as you can imagine, the paparazzi followed. George popped the question in April 2014, and the pair tied the knot in September 2014. The wedding ended George's non-married reign, which most fans expected to stay true for the rest of his life.

George and fellow actor Talia Balsam were married from 1989 to 1993, and in several interviews after the split, he admitted that he didn't want to marry again."This fascination with my love life is really something," the actor once told Express UK. "I keep saying I'll never get married again or have children, but people just don't want to believe me." Clooney then echoed these sentiments to Esquire (via Entertainment Tonight). "I haven't had aspirations in that way, ever. I was married in 1989," he shared. "I wasn't very good at it. I was quoted as saying I'll never get married again pretty much right after I got divorced and then I've never talked about it since."

Well, George and Amal got married and later welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in 2017. So, what changed for him?