Who Is The Bold And The Beautiful's John McCook Married To In Real Life?

For more than three decades, Eric Forrester on "The Bold and the Beautiful" has been popular with the ladies. In real life, however, it seems no woman could hold a flame to actor John McCook's real-life wife Laurette Spang-McCook. The couple has been married since 1980 and, in addition to John's son Seth from his previous marriage, the couple also share three children — Jake, Rebecca, and Molly — and a spate of grandkids.

On the work front, Laurette has been John's constant support. When he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2022, she reminisced on Instagram, writing, "I know how lucky we are to have this opportunity this late in life. Then I think, what better time? John deserves this honor, ... whether he wins or not. We are grateful." It's no surprise that John picked up his Emmy that night.

"B&B" sources confirmed that John will still be on the show for some time to come, per TV Insider. However, don't expect Laurette to keep his slippers warm after he comes home from a hard day's work because she has a rigorous schedule of her own, including volunteering at a hospital. In July, she shared, "Today I trained in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to be on call for cuddling new babies who are withdrawing from maternal drug use, or following surgeries. An honor to help with these little ones who have a rough start to life."

Laurette's life, thus far, speaks of her dedication to her dreams and a work ethic bar none.