Why Hallmark's Alexa And Carlos PenaVega Nearly Called It Quits

Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega might be Hallmark co-stars with real chemistry in the signature series "Picture Perfect Mysteries," but their marriage hasn't always been picture-perfect. As the former "Spy Kids" star and the Big Time Rush singer discovered, walking down the aisle together is no guarantee of a Hallmark-style happy ending.

When Alexa and Carlos first met while attending the same Bible study class, Alexa was recently divorced from Sean Covel and wary of giving a former teen heartthrob a legitimate shot at winning her heart. "I didn't want anybody in the entertainment industry. No actors, no singers," she told Fox News. "He was everything on my no list." But she was ultimately willing to tear that list up for Carlos. The couple started a new chapter together as husband and wife in 2014, and they celebrated their union in a unique way: by meshing together their surnames, Vega and Pena, to create a new one.

After eight years of marriage and three children, the PenaVegas co-authored a relationship-oriented memoir titled "What if Love is the Point? Living for Jesus in a Self-Consumed World." Speaking to Fox News about their inspiration for writing the book, Alexa said, "We felt like marriage was this dying thing, and we wanted to reignite it for people and get them excited about it again." However, there was a time when she and Carlos weren't so excited about their own marriage.