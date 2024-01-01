Rob Gronkowski's Feelings About The Viral 'Baby Gronk' Are Crystal Clear

What do former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and social phenom Baby Gronk have in common? Both are larger-than-average human beings, with Baby Gronk — real name Madden San Miguel — hoping to follow the elder Gronkowski into the NFL.

In 2021, Sports Illustrated highlighted the then-third grader's big personality and lofty playing aspirations. At just 8 years old, Baby Gronk was already planning to (one day) be the first-round draft pick in the NFL. "[Former LSU Coach Ed Orgeron] told me that I was the best football player he's ever seen," Baby Gronk dished after he visited LSU for football camp. Describing himself as "4 foot-9 and 88 pounds, he added that while other football players "run to the outside, I like to juke."

So far, we can only take Baby Gronk (and Ogeron's) word for it that the social media star is indeed, the real deal. As for NFL veteran Gronkowski, he has already proven himself to be one of the league's greats. Per Sportscasting, the four-time Super Bowl champ holds the record for most touchdowns scored by a tight end in a single season, and he went three consecutive seasons with at least 10 touchdowns. Many believe him to be one of the greatest tight ends of all time, with only Travis Kelce being hailed as his modern-day successor. All this is to say that Gronkowski is not a fan of an 11-year-old who talks the talk but isn't yet walking the walk.