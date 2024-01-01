Rob Gronkowski's Feelings About The Viral 'Baby Gronk' Are Crystal Clear
What do former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and social phenom Baby Gronk have in common? Both are larger-than-average human beings, with Baby Gronk — real name Madden San Miguel — hoping to follow the elder Gronkowski into the NFL.
In 2021, Sports Illustrated highlighted the then-third grader's big personality and lofty playing aspirations. At just 8 years old, Baby Gronk was already planning to (one day) be the first-round draft pick in the NFL. "[Former LSU Coach Ed Orgeron] told me that I was the best football player he's ever seen," Baby Gronk dished after he visited LSU for football camp. Describing himself as "4 foot-9 and 88 pounds, he added that while other football players "run to the outside, I like to juke."
So far, we can only take Baby Gronk (and Ogeron's) word for it that the social media star is indeed, the real deal. As for NFL veteran Gronkowski, he has already proven himself to be one of the league's greats. Per Sportscasting, the four-time Super Bowl champ holds the record for most touchdowns scored by a tight end in a single season, and he went three consecutive seasons with at least 10 touchdowns. Many believe him to be one of the greatest tight ends of all time, with only Travis Kelce being hailed as his modern-day successor. All this is to say that Gronkowski is not a fan of an 11-year-old who talks the talk but isn't yet walking the walk.
Rob Gronkowski said Baby Gronk has gone 'too far'
Rob Gronkowski doesn't like Baby Gronk, but it's not totally the kid's fault. As he expressed on an episode of Taylor Lewan and Will Compton's "Bussin' with the Boys," Gronkowski believes that Baby Gronk's dad is the real issue. "My brother told me — I was like, 'Yo, did you see Baby Gronk yet?' He goes, 'Did I see him? His dad f***in' hit me up 500 times already,'" the ex-Pro Bowler said. "He goes, 'Don't do anything with him. The dad is so annoying.' ... It's to the point where it's awkward. It's too far." Gronkowski was referring to how Baby Gronk's father — who manages his Instagram account and online presence — is promoting him for profit, drawing comparisons to stage parents like Mama June of "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo".
In June, Baby Gronk's father, Jake San Miguel spoke with The Athletic and revealed that he has "had a plan for my son since before he was born." San Miguel went on to address Baby Gronk's clean eating routine and singled him out as an exceptional kid-athlete. "He's not a normal kid. ... He has been trained and programmed since he was 6 years old," the elder San Miguel added.
It's a lot, to paraphrase Gronkowski. And, as noted on "Bussin' with the Boys," Gronkowski might be the only one able to silence the San Miguels. "We're gonna cease and desist Baby Gronk's dad," Gronkowski joked.
The internet was here for Rob Gronkowski's diss
Rob Gronkowski isn't the only one with an opinion about Baby Gronk's dad. In fact, it looks like he has the backing of the larger NFL community. "Gronk saving the day," former Chicago Bears player Kyle Long tweeted, alongside a gif of Batman sending out the Bat-signal. "A legend like Gronk doesn't need any ties or association to the football version of Honey Boo-Boo. Good for Gronk, spike that turd," one Patriots fan wrote on X.
Chris Long, who played as a defensive end for three teams in the NFL, spoke about the situation on his podcast "Green Light." "I have no problem with profiting off the internet, this is what we're all doing," Long said. "But the difference is, we're not using a 10-year-old kid to do it. You gotta be concerned about the toll this is gonna take on Baby Gronk when he's older."
Additionally, "Bussin' with the Boys" co-host Will Compton agreed with Gronkowski and encouraged fans not to play into Baby Gronk's hype. "This is for Baby Gronk's father: You're not coming on 'Bussin' with the Boys.' I personally disagree with what you're doing," Compton shared in a separate video. "What I think is: you're exploiting your son for social clout, status, fame, money, and to fill a void you couldn't fill." Reading between the lines, the NFL thinks it's time for Jake San Miguel to be canceled.