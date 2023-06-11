Who Is Baby Gronk? Meet The Young Star Going Viral With LSU's Livvy Dunne

Before going viral for his collaborative video with Olivia Dunne, Madden San Miguel, aka Baby Gronk, first curated a large fan base (more than 600,000 followers across all platforms) for his football and comedic content. Across his various posts, the self-proclaimed "football sensation" can be seen attending football camps and participating in prank challenges. In an interview with The Athletic, Baby Gronk's dad, Jake San Miguel, opened up about Baby Gronk's rise to fame and keeping his social media life separate from his real life. "Everything we do for content is on purpose. Everything is planned out. Just being a creator and being an influencer," he told the publication.

While his online personality is strategic, Baby Gronk's father added that his son is, in fact, "really advanced and very good" at sports. "A lot of people don't know this about him, but he is a better baseball player than a football player," he added. In a separate interview with Football Scoop, Jake revealed that his son's online platform has generated revenue, which all goes to his savings. "We've done brand deals with Champ Sports, PSD underwear, we've worked with Michael Vick, we've worked with Wilson football, you name it we've done it," he said. "It's only getting bigger. Everything is monetized for him. Everything's going to him, man. It's savings."