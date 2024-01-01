Cristiano Ronaldo's Mom's Rumored Beef With Georgina Rodriguez

As one of the most famous and successful soccer players on the planet, there's a lot of scrutiny of Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez. In 2022, Netflix released "I Am Georgina," a documentary that lifted the curtain on Rodriguez's personal life, describing her as a "mom, influencer, and businesswoman."

Prior to meeting Ronaldo, Rodriguez was just your average woman working in a Gucci store in Madrid. "My life changed the day I met [him]," the model explained in the Netflix documentary (via Sportskeeda), also telling Elle Italia that "it was love at first sight for both of us." As of 2023, Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been together for six years, with Rodriguez even relocating to Saudi Arabia after Ronaldo joined the local Al-Nassr club. But not everyone is a fan of their relationship.

In 2023, the Portuguese TV show "Em Família" criticized Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, for her rumored beef with Rodriguez. "I think [the relationship between Dona Dolores and her daughters-in-law] is a recurring problem," actor António Bravo claimed (via Essentially Sports). He added, "If [Dolores] is always having these things with all his girlfriends, it becomes unbearable and they look at her, they give up. I think she should calm down a bit." Ronaldo is close with his mother and this isn't the first time fans have speculated about Aveiro and Rodriguez's rocky relationship. As for why they don't get along — is it just Aveiro's maternal protectiveness of her son, or something more?