Cristiano Ronaldo's Mom's Rumored Beef With Georgina Rodriguez
As one of the most famous and successful soccer players on the planet, there's a lot of scrutiny of Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez. In 2022, Netflix released "I Am Georgina," a documentary that lifted the curtain on Rodriguez's personal life, describing her as a "mom, influencer, and businesswoman."
Prior to meeting Ronaldo, Rodriguez was just your average woman working in a Gucci store in Madrid. "My life changed the day I met [him]," the model explained in the Netflix documentary (via Sportskeeda), also telling Elle Italia that "it was love at first sight for both of us." As of 2023, Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been together for six years, with Rodriguez even relocating to Saudi Arabia after Ronaldo joined the local Al-Nassr club. But not everyone is a fan of their relationship.
In 2023, the Portuguese TV show "Em Família" criticized Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, for her rumored beef with Rodriguez. "I think [the relationship between Dona Dolores and her daughters-in-law] is a recurring problem," actor António Bravo claimed (via Essentially Sports). He added, "If [Dolores] is always having these things with all his girlfriends, it becomes unbearable and they look at her, they give up. I think she should calm down a bit." Ronaldo is close with his mother and this isn't the first time fans have speculated about Aveiro and Rodriguez's rocky relationship. As for why they don't get along — is it just Aveiro's maternal protectiveness of her son, or something more?
Georgina Rodriguez and Dolores Aveiro clashed over a painting
In "Em Família," Portuguese journalist Adriano Silva Martins claimed that tensions arose between Georgina Rodriguez and Dolores Aveiro when Cristiano Ronaldo was playing for Real Madrid circa 2017 and 2018. The couple was renovating their home in the Spanish capital when Rodriguez removed Aveiro's favorite painting, featuring her with Ronaldo. "That painting was put in the garage. Dona Dolores was upset, and when she found out it was in the garage, she was furious. That house was under construction, and the painting disappeared. And now, what is above that fireplace is the portrait of [Georgina]," Martins said (via Essentially Sports).
According to Marca, Aveiro viewed this as Georgina's attempt to "replace her." The feud between the two of them worsened to the point that Aveiro was even accused of practicing witchcraft on Rodriguez's dolls. Both women also unfollowed each other on Instagram, per FirstSportz.
On a separate occasion, FirstSportz reported that Rodriguez asked Aveiro and her partner to stay at a hotel rather than hosting them at her house. The couple were in town to celebrate Aveiro's grandson's birthday, which Rodriguez documented on her Instagram account. But Rodriguez came under fire because she didn't include any images of Aveiro at the event. "What bothers me the most is that while Georgina is seated with the children, Dolores Aveiro is standing far away. It doesn't seem right to me," one commenter noted on the Portuguese TV Show "Noite das Estrelas."
Dolores Aveiro denied rumors of a rift
However, if you ask Dolores Aveiro, there's no bad blood between her and Georgina Rodriguez. Responding to reports that she'd unfollowed Rodriguez on Instagram, Aveiro told The Sun, "As you know, I only use Instagram superficially and I don't understand all this really. ... If I stopped following my daughter-in-law and other people, it was by accident." As of May 2023, she defended Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship, which many speculated to be on the rocks. According to Aveiro, these reports were untrue. "Every couple argues, but what's been written is a lie," she said (via Goal).
In 2021, Aveiro played the role of doting mother-in-law, praising Rodriguez as "a good girl and a great support for Cristiano," according to The Sun. Earlier, in 2018, Aveiro also gave an interview where she spoke about Rodriguez's "calming" effect on Cristiano Ronaldo, who'd weathered a tumultuous relationship with his late father. "[Georgina] is the mother of my granddaughter. ... She's a future daughter-in-law. She's a very calm person," Aveiro explained (via The Sun).
It's impossible to fully understand the nuances of any celebrity's personal and familial relationships, but we do know that Ronaldo is especially close with Aveiro. Per The Daily Mail, Aveiro was rumored to have caused the end of Ronaldo's five-year relationship with model Irina Shayk. The soccer star dumped Shayk after she refused to attend his mom's surprise birthday party. It's therefore in Rodriguez's best interests to make good with Aveiro.