The Scandal That Rocked Sasha And Malia Obama's Pricey Middle School

With their every move scrutinized, Sasha and Malia Obama had the misfortune of growing up in the full glare of the media spotlight. Luckily, the two escaped without even a whiff of scandal during their father Barack Obama's time in office. However, it's been different for the middle school they both attended.

Malia was 10 and Sasha was 7 when they upped sticks and moved from Chicago to Washington, D.C. Their parents did their best to ensure they lived as normal a life as possible despite the many obstacles they faced. Even more impressive was keeping things controversy-free. Michelle Obama explained why it was so crucial for Sasha and Malia to always put their best foot forward during an episode of "The Light Podcast" (via CNN). "It was no accident that our children had to show up right in the world," Michelle explained. "They carried the burden of making sure they weren't messy because it wouldn't have been laughed off; it wouldn't have been just, 'Oh, it's youthful,' or whatever. It would've been some statement about the soul of Black folks."

Still, the Obamas couldn't control things outside their family, such as what went down at their daughters' pricey middle school, Sidwell Friends, which Chelsea Clinton, Tricia Nixon Cox, and two of President Joe Biden's granddaughters also attended, according to Politico. The establishment was hit with a sensationalist sex scandal in 2011, leading to a nasty lawsuit.