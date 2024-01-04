Celebs Who Can't Stand The Clintons
Whether you love them or hate them, Bill and Hillary Clinton have been prominent in American politics since Bill's first run for the House of Representatives back in 1974, which he lost by just 6,000 votes. He followed that up by running for Attorney General of Arkansas, leading to his election in 1976. This kickstarted Bill's political career, eventually leading him to the highest office in the land — President of the United States — in 1992. His wife, Hillary Clinton, had a political career of her own, with positions ranging from serving as New York Senator from 2001 until 2009 following her run as First Lady, and serving at the United States Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013 under former President Barack Obama.
In 2016, Hillary herself ran for President of the United States, ultimately losing to Donald Trump. Of the loss, Bill spoke to People in 2021 and referred to it as "one of the most profound mistakes" the country ever made. Although most Hollywood celebrities typically portray themselves as left-leaning in terms of politics, there are quite a few celebs who have voiced their dislike for the Clintons over the years.
Susan Sarandon
Actor and activist Susan Sarandon has famously been a left-wing supporter throughout her career in Hollywood. But when it comes to the Clinton family — specifically Hillary Clinton — she doesn't quite see eye-to-eye.
During a March 2016 appearance on MSNBC (via The Washington Post), Sarandon was more than vocal about her dislike for Clinton, bringing up her time on the campaign trail supporting candidate Bernie Sanders as a reference. The actor explained that most Americans aren't fans of Clinton, sharing, "They just feel like she's not authentic. That she's a liar. That they don't trust her."
Following the 2016 election — in which Sarandon voted for a third party candidate, Green Party nominee, Jill Stein — Sarandon didn't regret her choices, remaining critical of Clinton and happy she wasn't in office. She spoke to The Guardian in November 2017 and reaffirmed her thoughts on the candidate, stating, "I did think she was very, very dangerous. We would still be fracking, we would be at war [if she was president]. It wouldn't be much smoother."
Justin Bieber
A very surprising foe of Bill Clinton was none other than Justin Bieber. Yep, the Canadian-born pop star seemed to take issue with the former U.S. President in a viral video uncovered by TMZ in 2013.
In the clip, which shows Bieber in a restaurant kitchen peeing into a bucket, the singer is also seen spraying a photo of Clinton with some type of cleaning liquid before proclaiming, "F*** Bill Clinton!" Though it was never made clear exactly what beef the musician had with Clinton, the strange feud was short-lived.
Shortly after the video was released, Bieber called up the politician to apologize. For his part, Clinton didn't take much offense. A source shared with E! News that the former POTUS's take on the scandal was subdued and he said something akin to, "If that is the worst thing you have ever done, all is well." Bieber then took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to seemingly put the two men's differences to rest after they talked things out. "@billclinton thanks for taking the time to talk Mr. President. Your words meant alot. #greatguy" Bieber tweeted.
Stacey Dash
Stacey Dash — best known for her role in the 1990s classic "Clueless" — has been vocal about her conservative views since 2012 when she faced backlash for supporting the Republican presidential candidate, Mitt Romney. Dash went on to work as a Fox News contributor in 2014, and the following year, while appearing on the network's show, "Outnumbered" (via Yahoo), she didn't hold back about her thoughts on Hillary Clinton.
The former First Lady was in the news at the time for calling Republican presidential candidates "terrorist groups." Dash responded that the Democratic presidential hopeful was "reprehensible" before turning to another panelist on the show, and pointedly asking, "I don't know, Doctor, you tell me: With sociopaths, when they start getting cornered ... don't they get desperate and start saying things that are just outrageous and basically end up hanging themselves?"
During a 2015 appearance on "The Meredith Vieira Show," Dash was open about why she felt no allegiance to Clinton. Host Vieira brought up the fact that the actor received criticism for not supporting Barack Obama's campaigns because of her race, and asked if she anticipated more negative reactions for not supporting Clinton because of her gender. "It's the person who's going to lead this country the best, that's what should be the criteria. It shouldn't be anything other than that," Dash replied. When Vieira asked if she would be voting for Clinton, Dash replied, "No, absolutely not."
Rosario Dawson
Like other left-leaning stars, Rosario Dawson's support of Bernie Sanders during the run-up to the 2016 presidential election resulted in a lot of public criticism of his biggest competitor, Hillary Clinton. Dawson actively campaigned for Sanders that spring, going so far as protesting at the Democratic National Convention over the primary process.
When it came time to weigh in about Clinton, the actor didn't hold back, even going so far as saying, "Shame on you, Hillary," during a rally for Sanders. Dawson took issue with Clinton's decision to inaccurately imply that Sanders wasn't invested in women's issues.
The actress continuously pointed out Clinton's hypocrisy during an event with The Young Turks in April 2016, questioning "How can you vote for someone who said yes to the Iraq war? Who said it was a good business opportunity? ... I don't understand [how Hillary is] good with children and women's rights when [she] clearly hasn't interviewed any Syrian children or Honduran children or Libyan children or Iraqi children. Why don't they count?" Dawson also called out Clinton's ability to lead that July at the DNC (via Vibe), casting shade at the party's nominee by stating, "I've said before, and I stand by, [Hillary Clinton] is not a leader, she's a follower."
Tim Allen
Tim Allen of "Home Improvement" fame is a rare instance of an actor in Hollywood who identifies as conservative, though he only fessed up to being "fiscally conservative" during a 2015 interview on Fox News' "Hannity." Though Allen's usually not one to actively endorse political candidates, the actor is not shy about his feelings surrounding Bill and Hillary Clinton.
In a January 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, politics entered the conversation while discussing his sitcom "Last Man Standing." On the show, Allen portrayed a character that runs a right-wing blog, with Hillary often becoming the butt of the jokes. When asked about why Donald Trump didn't receive the same treatment, Allen replied, "It's a little surprising to me. We have a very liberal writing staff ... But we're not sure he's going to last, whereas the Clintons are like herpes: Just when you think they're gone, they show up again."
Allen took one more swipe at the Clintons on a 2016 episode of Megyn Kelly's "The Kelly File" on Fox News, referring to Bill's reputation as a womanizer and his past philandering by sharing, "He was eyeballing my wife the entire time we were talking." Upon Kelly's laugh, Allen insisted it was the truth, noting, "He really was! ... My wife is gorgeous. He kept looking at me, but he was like, 'How you doing? Nice talking to you, love your show.'"
Shailene Woodley
Like quite a few stars in Hollywood, during the 2016 election, Shailene Woodley threw her support behind Democratic hopeful Bernie Sanders. Woodley's endorsement of Sanders led her to sour on his competitor, and in July 2016, she created a caravan campaign called the "Up To US Caravan to the DNC" to bring activists — comprised of many Sanders supporters — to the Democratic National Convention.
The actor spoke to "Democracy Now!" about the movement and was asked if Sanders decided to endorse Clinton if she would support the candidate. "My support has always been by and for the people," Woodley replied. "And I can't speak and say that I will immediately endorse Hillary Clinton. I don't know what I will do."
Aside from never formally supporting Clinton, Woodley sounded off after the FBI decided to not pursue their case against the politician for her e-mail scandal due to the lack of criminal intent. In response to a user who commented that not everyone has "criminal intent" when they commit a crime, the actor responded, "like possessing marijuana. this s*** makes me sick. it's not about HRC. it's about equality amongst all."
Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn Jenner starred on her own E! reality show, "I Am Cait," which ran for two seasons from 2015 until 2016, and she got candid about her political views on camera. While discussing the 2016 election with friends, Jenner voiced lukewarm feelings about candidate Donald Trump and downright hatred towards Hillary Clinton. "Oh my God. I would never ever ever vote for Hillary ... We're done if Hillary becomes President. The country is over," Jenner exclaimed (via US Weekly). She also went on to call Clinton a "f***ing liar."
In another episode, Jenner continued to rant about a potential Clinton presidency. "If we're unfortunate enough to get Hillary as our next president, we need her on our side ... Although she won't be. She could care less about women. She cares about herself," the former Olympian opined (via Yahoo!).
Despite openly criticizing Clinton, when the women's paths eventually crossed, Jenner's reality show captured a very civil interaction during which the reality star introduced herself and spoke to Clinton warmly. The former athlete even opted to snap a photo with the presidential candidate and posted it on Instagram, captioning it, "#learningfrommygirls #willingtolisten."
Scott Baio
Scott Baio, who has been open about his right-wing political views for decades, has found himself in hot water many a time for controversial comments and social media posts. So it might come as no surprise that at one point it was Hillary Clinton in his line of fire. In July 2016, Baio made headlines for a tweet that read, "This may be the best meme out there. #NeverHillary @realDonaldTrump," accompanied by an image of Clinton in front of the word "count" with her body blocking the letter "O."
Many people weren't amused by the tweet, including Tamron Hall on MSNBC, who confronted Baio about the inappropriate nature of the meme when he appeared on the show in 2016. Baio then deflected responsibility and replied, "Tamron, you can look at that any way you want. It's the word 'count.' That's what she's standing in front of. I just put it up there. There's no commentary attached to it. I didn't call her anything."
Roseanne Barr
Comedian Roseanne Barr never shies away from a good joke and has made her thoughts on the Clinton family known over the years. But in May 2018, her commentary came back to bite her, getting her reboot of the ABC sitcom "Roseanne" canceled in the process.
The actor went on a now-deleted tirade on X (via Page Six) that focused on not only Hillary Clinton but her daughter Chelsea Clinton as well. While calling billionaire and liberal activist George Soros a "Nazi" attempting to "overthrow" the "constitutional republic," she also falsely claimed that Chelsea was married to his nephew. As for Hillary, Barr alleged that the politician was hiding under her clothes "a colostomy jug cuz full of s***" in a deleted tweet.
Chelsea took to the social media site to deny Barr's claim, tweeting, "Good morning Roseanne — my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros's nephews are lovely people. I'm just not married to one ... Have a great day!" Barr then issued an apology in another since-deleted tweet, but ABC decided to part ways with the comedian shorty thereafter.
Azealia Banks
Singer and rapper Azealia Banks made her 2016 voting plans known that May, taking to the X and tweeting her support for Donald Trump in since-deleted posts captured by The Hollywood Reporter. In doing so, she also voiced her true thoughts about Hillary Clinton, tweeting, "Hillary has been GROOMED for the presidency. She's another one of the establishments robots here to carry out an agenda," and, "Hillary talks to black people as if we're children or pets. i can't stand herrrrrr."
Months later, Banks took to Facebook to voice more of her frustrations about Clinton in a lengthy post. Among her complaints? Banks asserted, "She's done absolutely nothing to deserve our votes and she should really be left for dead they way her husband and the entire Democratic Party left us for dead time and time again." The musician also added, "She doesn't like you nor does she care about you, she just wants 40% of your hard earned black entrepreneur money so you never ever make it to the top."
Chuck Norris
Chuck Norris has rarely shied away from politics, continuously being open about his beliefs that have historically been right-leaning over the years. From supporting Republican hopeful Mike Huckabee during his 2008 and 2012 campaigns to endorsing Donald Trump in 2016, it may not come as a surprise that he's not wild about the Clintons. But instead of taking to social media to voice his feelings like most celebrities tend to do, Norris instead penned an op-ed on WND in July 2016.
In his piece, he urged Republicans to come together to support Donald Trump to prevent another Clinton presidency, which he claimed would "dismantle or destroy what is left of our republic." The actor and martial artist added, "There is no doubt about it: A 'no' vote for Trump is a vote for Hillary. Any way you boil it down, that's the end result. And every last person across America needs to sincerely reflect upon the fact if they want to vote for Hillary by merely staying home on Election Day. That is what she's hoping for."