Media Moments Michelle Obama Can Never Erase

During Barack Obama's time in office, everything he, Michelle, and their daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, said and did was subject to scrutiny. Luckily, they rarely took a step wrong throughout Barack's eight-year tenure. Still, before Michelle left the White House, she did manage to squeeze in the odd on-camera cringe moment here and there.

The former first family's media snafus were nowhere near the level of some of their contemporaries' controversies, though. The Obamas don't even register on the scale when it comes to huge scandals that rocked the White House. That said, you'd have to go some to outdo Bill Clinton's shadiest moments or out-Trump Donald Trump.

Michelle opened up about why 44's reign was dirty linen-free during an episode of "The Light Podcast." She explained that being the first Black family in the White House came with great responsibility. "It was no accident that the administration was scandal-free," she said. "It was no accident that our children had to show up right in the world. They carried the burden of making sure they weren't messy because it wouldn't have been laughed off; it wouldn't have been just 'Oh, it's youthful' or whatever. It would've been some statement about the soul of Black folks." Given the Obamas' commitment to keeping it clean, it's little surprise that Michelle had no "I really don't care, do U" scandals in her closet. But that doesn't mean there aren't some decidedly awkward media moments that Michelle can never erase.