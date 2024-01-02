Media Moments Michelle Obama Can Never Erase
During Barack Obama's time in office, everything he, Michelle, and their daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, said and did was subject to scrutiny. Luckily, they rarely took a step wrong throughout Barack's eight-year tenure. Still, before Michelle left the White House, she did manage to squeeze in the odd on-camera cringe moment here and there.
The former first family's media snafus were nowhere near the level of some of their contemporaries' controversies, though. The Obamas don't even register on the scale when it comes to huge scandals that rocked the White House. That said, you'd have to go some to outdo Bill Clinton's shadiest moments or out-Trump Donald Trump.
Michelle opened up about why 44's reign was dirty linen-free during an episode of "The Light Podcast." She explained that being the first Black family in the White House came with great responsibility. "It was no accident that the administration was scandal-free," she said. "It was no accident that our children had to show up right in the world. They carried the burden of making sure they weren't messy because it wouldn't have been laughed off; it wouldn't have been just 'Oh, it's youthful' or whatever. It would've been some statement about the soul of Black folks." Given the Obamas' commitment to keeping it clean, it's little surprise that Michelle had no "I really don't care, do U" scandals in her closet. But that doesn't mean there aren't some decidedly awkward media moments that Michelle can never erase.
Gift gaffe
One of the most memorable moments of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States was a cringeworthy gaffe by Melania Trump. Like her husband, Melania isn't one to do things by the book, so it was no surprise that she chose to go off protocol and present her FLOTUS predecessor with a leaving present.
Luckily for Michelle Obama, it wasn't the standard gift certificate forced on many departing employees. Melania splashed out the big bucks. Still, handing over the beautifully wrapped distinctive Tiffany Blue hue box with a perfect white ribbon made for one of the most uncomfortable inauguration moments ever. Michelle was clearly baffled by the unexpected exchange. She had a look of panic on her face as she frantically searched for somewhere to offload the box. Thankfully, Barack Obama saved her blushes and whisked it into the White House, leaving his wife to make small talk with the oblivious Melania as an equally clueless Donald waved to his adoring audience.
"It was a lovely frame," Michelle told Ellen about what was inside the box. She explained why she reacted the way she did. "Well, there's all this protocol. I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that you're going to do this, they're going to stand here," she said. "Never before do you get this gift, so I'm sort of like, 'What am I supposed to do with this gift?'"
CVS cringe-fest
Michelle Obama was a frequent flyer on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show sofa during her time as FLOTUS. So, it was only fitting that she paid her old friend a visit in 2016 as she readied to exit the White House. In preparation for Michelle's farewell, Ellen arranged for a motorcade to pick the two up from the studio and drop them at a local CVS to do some shopping. It sounds hilarious, which it was until it wasn't.
Ellen's schtick was to retrain Michelle on how to do everyday chores as she'd become so out of touch, and the result was cringeworthy, to say the least. "You push the basket because no one is going to push it for you," DeGeneres barked at an embarrassed Michelle. She upped the obnoxious ante by opening up boxes of merchandise, rummaging through, and then abandoning them. "Ellen, don't open these up in the store!" Michelle exclaimed. "Why not?" Ellen shot back.
Ellen was far from done in the humiliation stakes. She upped the awkward ante by yelling through a megaphone and donning Halloween masks. She grabbed a wooden backscratcher and attacked an unexpecting store employee. "This is not how you behave in a CVS. Stop scratching him!" Michelle admonished her. Ellen finished off the skit by pretending to sign a baby's forehead. Oh dear.
Saudi headscarf
When Michelle and Barack Obama visited Saudi Arabia in 2015, the first lady was brazenly bare-headed. Per PBS, Barack and Michelle were in Riyadh to pay their respects to the late King Abdullah. The über conservative country practices a strict interpretation of Sunni Islam called Wahhabism. At the time of the Obamas' visit, it was mandatory for Saudi women to cover their heads, with many choosing to wear a niqab, which also covers the face. However, Michelle bucked the trend and allowed her shoulder-length hair to flow while clad in long pants and a brightly patterned jacket.
There was an immediate social media outcry. Some accused Michelle of disrespect, while others championed her bravery. One supporter was none other than Ted Cruz. "Kudos to @FLOTUS for standing up for women & refusing to wear Sharia-mandated headscarf in Saudi Arabia. Nicely done," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
However, as the Guardian notes, foreign women aren't required to cover their heads during visits, and many don't. Still, although Michelle kept silent on the subject, the White House was forced to address the issue during a press briefing. "The attire the first lady wore on this trip is consistent with what first ladies in the past have worn — First Lady Laura Bush, what Secretary Clinton wore on her business to Saudi Arabia, Chancellor Merkel on her business to Saudi Arabia and including other members of the United States delegation at the time," Eric Schultz told the press.
Inauguration eye roll
Michelle Obama proved she was just like us during Barack Obama's 2013 presidential inauguration. The newly anointed FLOTUS and POTUS both lit up social media for all the wrong reasons during and immediately after the ceremony. Barack caught heat for scrolling through his BlackBerry and chewing gum. But Michelle stole the spotlight with a perfectly on-point eye roll that we can all relate to.
The subject of Michelle's shade was the 53rd speaker of the United States House of Representatives, John Boehner, who was seated next to her during the congressional lunch. Boehner was talking to Barack, who was positioned on the other side of Michelle when she turned away with an epic eye roll and shake of her head. It's possible Michelle took umbrage at the food she was eating, but in reality, that seems a push. Especially given that her husband enjoyed an especially contentious relationship with Boehner, and he'd rudely tapped Michelle on the shoulder while she was dining, per CNN.
A lip-reading expert dished to CBS' "Inside Edition" on what prompted Michelle's dramatic reaction. Larry Wenig claimed Boehner had asked Barack — who'd quit smoking three years prior — if he'd had the opportunity to sneak in a cigarette before sitting down for lunch. "Somebody won't let you do it," Boehner, a renowned chain smoker, apparently quipped, referring to Michelle. Oh no, he didn't.
Sneaky sweet exchanges
Michelle Obama and George W. Bush were like kids in a candy store during the state funeral of George H.W. Bush in December 2018. Not surprisingly, it was a somber affair, and George W. looked suitably subdued as he walked down the aisle of the National Cathedral to pay respects to his late father.
The former president, who was flanked by his wife, Laura Bush, and a funeral usher, was stoic as he shook hands with Donald and Melania Trump, Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter before taking his place in the pews. However, George W. enjoyed a moment of levity before the ceremony kicked off, surreptitiously sneaking some candy to Michelle, who was seated next to him, sparking Laura to break into a wide grin.
It wasn't the first time the two had been caught on camera in a sneaky, sweet exchange. George W. passed Michelle a cough drop before John McCain's funeral in September 2018. She told "Today" that she didn't realize their special moment had been captured for posterity. "President Bush and I, we are forever seat mates," she said. "Because of protocol, that is how we sit at all the official functions, so he is my partner in crime at every major thing where all the formers gather."
Busting out the mom moves
Unlike some of her contemporaries, Michelle Obama has never been afraid to poke fun at herself, on or off-camera. One particularly memorable incident occurred when she took to the stage with Jimmy Fallon for a series of "mom dancing" segments on "The Tonight Show." The former FLOTUS and the late-night host were bringing attention to her "Let's Move!" campaign, which encouraged families to get up and get active in the name of health.
They first shook it out in 2013 in a performance of the "Evolution of Mom Dancing." The two busted out with some famed mom moves, such as "Go Shopping, Get Groceries," "Raise The Roof," and "The Hip Bump," among others. Fallon was clad in a brown bobbed wig, lime green pants, a salmon cardigan, and some sensible white sneakers as he swayed his hips gently to the beat. But it was Michelle who stole the spotlight. She entered stage left with some serious swagger, dressed in a lime green and black sweater, dotted T-shirt, and black crop pants.
Michelle was back for part 2 in 2015 to celebrate the fifth anniversary of "Let's Move." This time, Fallon paired his salmon cardigan with some khaki cargo pants. At the same time, Michelle wore a matching cardigan over a pink and green checkered T-shirt. Their moves included "The Shimmy Twist" and "The Shush and Tush." Just as before, Michelle was the show's star, ensuring one of the best media moments she can never erase.