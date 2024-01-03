Big Bang Theory Star Kate Micucci's Cancer Diagnosis Fully Explained

"The Big Bang Theory" star Kate Micucci is getting candid about her health struggles. The actor — who played Raj's love interest Lucy in the mega-hit sitcom on CBS — announced she had been diagnosed with lung cancer in a TikTok clip she posted in December 2023. "Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it's a 'Sick Tok.' I'm in the hospital, but it's because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday," she revealed. "It's really weird because I've never smoked a cigarette in my life, so uh, you know, it was a surprise." The good news was that her doctors were able to remove the cancer from her lungs and that she's now on the path to recovery. "They got it out. I'm all good," said Micucci. Reflecting on her journey so far, Micucci said, "It's been a little bit of a trip. I'll probably be moving slow for a few weeks, but then I'll be back at it."

The comedian — who has also appeared in shows like "How I Met Your Mother" and "Malcolm in the Middle" — revealed that her diagnosis came after irregularities were found in a blood test. "I went to a preventative doc who did a few scans. He scanned my heart, and that's where the spot in my lung was noticed," she said. Following her announcement, fans and friends of Micucci expressed their support, including The American Cancer Society, who wrote, "You got this! We are here for you during your journey." Since then, Micucci has offered an update on her health.