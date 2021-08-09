Inside Kathy Griffin's Recovery From Her Lung Cancer Surgery

It has only been days since Kathy Griffin tweeted that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer and would be undergoing surgical treatment. "Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!" the comedian shared on August 2. "The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained in my left lung." Given the early catch of the cancer, Griffin shared that more extreme treatments like chemotherapy and radiation wouldn't be necessary, and she expected to be "up and running around as usual in a month or less."

One day later — post-surgery — Griffin tweeted an update of relief, telling fans that she felt "grateful for all the love you guys are sending me. My cancer surgery went well yesterday. Phew." She also mentioned her August 2 interview with ABC News' "Nightline" in which she divulged some hard truths about her history of prescription pill addiction. "I am in recovery, but I am a drug addict," she revealed in the interview. She shared on Twitter that "very nervous" about telling the world.

Griffin continued to keep fans in the loop on her recovery progress. Here is what she revealed in a new video.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).