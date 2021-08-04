What We Know About Kathy Griffin's Health After Her Lung Cancer Surgery

Kathy Griffin shocked fans when she announced her lung cancer diagnosis on August 2, but updates have arrived.

Griffin took to Twitter to announce the news and wrote, "Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked! The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained in my left lung." She noted that she wasn't expecting chemotherapy or radiation to follow and should be able to breathe normally, adding that she should be "up and running around as usual in a month or less."

The comedian also hinted at the Donald Trump scandal that almost ruined her career, writing, "It's been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine. She also urged her fans to stay up-to-date on their doctor's appointments, as they could "save your life." Now that Griffin had the surgery, how is she really feeling? Keep reading for more details.