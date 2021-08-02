What We Know About Kathy Griffin's Cancer Diagnosis

Kathy Griffin is sharing her cancer diagnosis with the world. The reality star and comedian has been in the public eye for decades and infamously gave fans a peek behind the scenes at her life with her Bravo reality series, "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List," which ran from 2005 until 2010.

The star's career has been full of ups and downs, no more so the latter than when Griffin caught some serious heat in May 2017 for holding up a mask made to look like the severed head of then-president Donald Trump during a photo shoot. The star shared the photos across her social media accounts but apologized for the controversial move shortly after following a wave of backlash, with Griffin claiming in her since-deleted Twitter apology video that she went "too far" (via The Telegraph).

However, Griffin then took back her apology during an appearance on the Australian morning show "Sunrise" in August 2017 when she described the reaction as "BS." She later posted a video to her YouTube account, titled "A Hell of a Story," in which she claimed the controversy led to her being put on the no fly list and investigated by the FBI.

Griffin somewhat stepped back from the public eye for a while in the wake of the firestorm and lost several gigs, but appeared to be in the process of making her big comeback. Now, she's sharing devastating news about her cancer diagnosis. Read on for what we know.