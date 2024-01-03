The Reality Show Brynn Whitfield Turned Down Joining Before RHONY

Brynn Whitfield — a successful marketing professional— made her Bravo on the new 2022 reboot of "The Real Housewives of New York City," but she could've (and probably should've) been on TV several years earlier. While Whitfield hasn't been on the network very long, she's already become one of Bravo's biggest, most beloved new personalities — even when she's not clocked into her respective franchise. For example, Whitfield got social media buzzing after she boldly criticized "The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Tamra Judge at the 2023 Golden Heart Awards for yelling at Andy Cohen. "Don't tell Dad to f*** off!" Whitfield told Page Six. "I don't bite the hand that feeds me, and I'm being fed very well!" She added.

Whitfield also went viral after her heels got stuck in the BravoCon elevator. The moment started with Whitfield taking the same route all her BravoCon peers had successfully navigated. Unfortunately, Whitfield's shoes got lodged into the escalator, drawing laughter from the host, attendees, and her Bravo peers. "I knew that they were gonna get stuck," said Whitfield (via People). " I can feel it. So I said, 'F*** it. They're gonna get stuck." It's unclear whether or not Whitfield had to replace her shoes, but she seemed to take the moment in stride, regardless. And while Whitfield's moment gave the "RHONY" franchise a tremendous boost, her energetic personality almost found its way to another Bravo show.