The Reality Show Brynn Whitfield Turned Down Joining Before RHONY
Brynn Whitfield — a successful marketing professional— made her Bravo on the new 2022 reboot of "The Real Housewives of New York City," but she could've (and probably should've) been on TV several years earlier. While Whitfield hasn't been on the network very long, she's already become one of Bravo's biggest, most beloved new personalities — even when she's not clocked into her respective franchise. For example, Whitfield got social media buzzing after she boldly criticized "The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Tamra Judge at the 2023 Golden Heart Awards for yelling at Andy Cohen. "Don't tell Dad to f*** off!" Whitfield told Page Six. "I don't bite the hand that feeds me, and I'm being fed very well!" She added.
Whitfield also went viral after her heels got stuck in the BravoCon elevator. The moment started with Whitfield taking the same route all her BravoCon peers had successfully navigated. Unfortunately, Whitfield's shoes got lodged into the escalator, drawing laughter from the host, attendees, and her Bravo peers. "I knew that they were gonna get stuck," said Whitfield (via People). " I can feel it. So I said, 'F*** it. They're gonna get stuck." It's unclear whether or not Whitfield had to replace her shoes, but she seemed to take the moment in stride, regardless. And while Whitfield's moment gave the "RHONY" franchise a tremendous boost, her energetic personality almost found its way to another Bravo show.
Brynn Whitfield was almost on 'Vanderpump Rules'
Brynn Whitfield was asked to be on "Vanderpump Rules" ahead of its first season. Whitfield revealed the shocking news while appearing on the "Mention It All" podcast. Why Whitfield? Well, she knew two very important people from the franchise: Lisa Vanderpump and her daughter, Pandora. "I knew Lisa Vanderpump before the show," revealed Whitfield (via Us Weekly). "Actually, back in the day when they were starting Vanderpump Rules, they were like, 'We're starting this show, would you maybe wanna think about being on it?'" However, Whitfield turned down the offer in favor of her marketing career. "I got on my high horse and I was, like, telling Lisa and Pandy, 'I would never do reality TV, that is, like, so trashy.'"
Although Whitfield didn't feel that reality TV was the right lane for her at the time, she certainly had a great backstory. In addition to being close with Vanderpump and her daughter, Whitfield also once kissed "Vanderpump Rules" cast member Peter Madrigal. During an episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Andy Cohen presented Madrigal as a potential match for Whitfield. "What about Peter Madrigal, I know you made out with him," said Cohen (via Bravo). "I'll go left, 'cause been there, done that," replied Whitfield.
Brynn Whitfield said Lisa Vanderpump supported her
Even though Brynn Whitfield didn't join "Vanderpump Rules," she can still boast about her lifelong connection to the show's central star, Lisa Vanderpump. The SUR owner even played an important role in Whitfield's young adult life. "[Lisa] and Ken [Todd] took care of me, they fed me like when I had no money, they were amazing," Whitfield revealed to Access Hollywood. "I was making no money, she gave me a place to stay, they basically gave me a Range Rover, and was like, "Honey, do you need anything?' Literally, that was it. Like, insane. They literally kept me alive my first two years in L.A." She continued, "So I love them, love, love, love. I love Lisa." How generous!
Vanderpump also emboldened Whitfield to open up about her adventurous love life on camera. "You know, Lisa's always making her innuendos and whatnot, so I was like you know what? F*** it I'm just gonna talk about d***, [make] a couple of jokes!" Whitfield shared with Page Six. "Lisa gave some good advice — she was like, 'Just be yourself, darling,'" Whitfield added about Vanderpump. Given Whitfield's open-book personality, It's safe to say that Whitfield took Vanderpump's encouragement to heart. "It's a lot of sex, we talk about ... even the girls that are married, it's what's the best conversation to have anytime ever," said Whitfield when describing the new season of "The Real Housewives of New York City."