Colonel Tom Parker's Controversy With Elvis Presley Explained
Elvis Presley is a true rags-to-riches story. He went from humble beginnings in Tupelo, Mississippi, to being "the King of rock 'n roll," with a slew of music smash hits, Hollywood flicks, and a glitzy long-running Las Vegas residency. Much of the credit for Elvis' meteoric rise to fame is given to his longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker, but the two had a rocky relationship in the run-up to Elvis' untimely death in 1977. And although Parker remained his manager until the end, things were decidedly frosty between them.
Things were so contentious between Elvis and Parker that the manager doesn't even warrant a mention in the singer's official Graceland biography. Still, there's no disputing the fact that Parker was a driving force behind the star's 33 movies, multiple TV specials, sell-out tours, 14 Grammy nominations and 3 wins, a Lifetime Achievement Award, one billion record sales, and countless gold and silver records.
Parker's relationship with Elvis was cemented in 1955 when he scored his client a record deal with RCA Records. Within a year, Elvis had landed his first number-one with "Heartbreak Hotel" and signed a movie contract with Paramount Pictures, resulting in his first box office hit, "Love Me Tender." In 1957, Elvis was drafted into the military, serving for a year and a half. Parker was waiting for him upon discharge, and the pair picked up where they'd left things. So, what caused Elvis and Parker's relationship to fracture?
Milking the cash cow
Colonel Tom Parker was an integral part of Elvis Presley's success. His hard-nosed management tactics, combined with Elvis' talent, brooding good looks, and sizzling sex appeal, helped propel the singer to international superstardom. However, after Elvis died in 1977, Parker was vilified by fans, the media, and the Presley family estate.
According to Classic Rock & Culture, Parker was an exploitative, greedy, press-grabbing manipulator who took 50 percent of Elvis' earnings. Parker pushed his client to make one movie after another, regardless of quality. Eventually he forced Elvis into a Las Vegas residency to pay off his own gambling debts, preventing Elvis from touring overseas. Many even blame Parker for his untimely death.
The Smithsonian Magazine notes that pretty much everything about Parker was a carefully crafted fabrication, but the truth didn't come out until long after Elvis' death. Parker, whose real name was Andreas van Kuijk, claimed to be from Huntington, West Virginia. However, he was actually born in the Netherlands. Parker entered the U.S. in the 1920s as an illegal immigrant, and he never adjusted his status. Meanwhile, he served in the armed forces but never rose above the rank of Private. Parker's military career came to an abrupt end after he was sent to prison for desertion in 1932. The "Colonel" title was honorific; the Governor of Louisiana awarded it in 1948 for the work Parker carried out on his election campaign. Still, he did nothing to correct people's obvious assumption that he'd earned the rank from service in the military.
Shady shenanigans
In Baz Luhrmann's biopic "Elvis," Colonel Tom Parker is portrayed as a ruthless villain sucking his client dry. However, the truth is far more nuanced. In his book, "Elvis and the Colonel: An Insider's Look at the Most Legendary Partnership in Show Business," Greg McDonald explores the complex relationship between Presley and Parker.
"He loved Elvis like a son," McDonald told Fox News Digital. The author claimed the pair remained tight but that things became increasingly strained due to Elvis' substance use. "They had a tough relationship toward the end because Elvis wasn't doing well, and the Colonel was worried about him," he said. McDonald shared that Parker tried his hardest to get help for Elvis as his drug use intensified. He planned for Elvis to embark on a gospel tour, hoping that shunning rock and roll and returning to his roots would incentivize him to get clean. Sadly, Elvis died before the plan was put into action.
However, Parker's motivations were called into question following Elvis' demise. The Washington Post claims that Parker was making a merchandising deal as his client lay on the mortuary slab. It also transpired Parker sold Elvis' back catalog to RCA for just $5.4 million. The shady sale made Parker $1.5 million more than Elvis and cost his estate over $300 million in royalties. He was sued by the Presley estate in the 1980s. Parker was found guilty of "self-dealing and overreaching" and cut off from any future earnings.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).