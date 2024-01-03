Colonel Tom Parker's Controversy With Elvis Presley Explained

Elvis Presley is a true rags-to-riches story. He went from humble beginnings in Tupelo, Mississippi, to being "the King of rock 'n roll," with a slew of music smash hits, Hollywood flicks, and a glitzy long-running Las Vegas residency. Much of the credit for Elvis' meteoric rise to fame is given to his longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker, but the two had a rocky relationship in the run-up to Elvis' untimely death in 1977. And although Parker remained his manager until the end, things were decidedly frosty between them.

Things were so contentious between Elvis and Parker that the manager doesn't even warrant a mention in the singer's official Graceland biography. Still, there's no disputing the fact that Parker was a driving force behind the star's 33 movies, multiple TV specials, sell-out tours, 14 Grammy nominations and 3 wins, a Lifetime Achievement Award, one billion record sales, and countless gold and silver records.

Parker's relationship with Elvis was cemented in 1955 when he scored his client a record deal with RCA Records. Within a year, Elvis had landed his first number-one with "Heartbreak Hotel" and signed a movie contract with Paramount Pictures, resulting in his first box office hit, "Love Me Tender." In 1957, Elvis was drafted into the military, serving for a year and a half. Parker was waiting for him upon discharge, and the pair picked up where they'd left things. So, what caused Elvis and Parker's relationship to fracture?