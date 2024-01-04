Here's Who Hallmark Star Marcus Rosner Is Married To In Real Life

When Hallmark leading man Marcus Rosner first introduced his Instagram followers to the special lady in his life, he kept her identity a mystery. "I have a beautiful, intelligent girlfriend who I love more than life but you won't see any posts about her because that's our business," he wrote in June 2017. He broke this vow just two months later by sharing a photo of himself and his then-girlfriend posing beside a lake in Banff, Alberta. However, he covered their faces with a cartoon rabbit sticker.

Rosner also used to refer to his girlfriend using the rabbit emoji, possibly indicating that her nickname is Bunny. For an April Fools' Day post in 2018, he held an iced rabbit cookie in front of her face and snapped a photo. "Happy Easter Fools Day. Beware of bunnies trying to punk you out today," his caption read. His girlfriend, Ali Kroeker, outed herself in the comments by replying, "I'll punk you out any day of the year."

Kroeker often left messages on Rosner's posts before he openly acknowledged that she was his significant other. When he shared a photo of himself and two pals dressed in all white like members of the Backstreet Boys in June 2017, she wrote, "Might be the best thing I've ever seen you post." Rosner delighted her even more by actually wearing the outfit to a BSB concert, but that moment probably wasn't nearly as special for Kroeker as when she got to wear white.