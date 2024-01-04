Here's Who Hallmark Star Marcus Rosner Is Married To In Real Life
When Hallmark leading man Marcus Rosner first introduced his Instagram followers to the special lady in his life, he kept her identity a mystery. "I have a beautiful, intelligent girlfriend who I love more than life but you won't see any posts about her because that's our business," he wrote in June 2017. He broke this vow just two months later by sharing a photo of himself and his then-girlfriend posing beside a lake in Banff, Alberta. However, he covered their faces with a cartoon rabbit sticker.
Rosner also used to refer to his girlfriend using the rabbit emoji, possibly indicating that her nickname is Bunny. For an April Fools' Day post in 2018, he held an iced rabbit cookie in front of her face and snapped a photo. "Happy Easter Fools Day. Beware of bunnies trying to punk you out today," his caption read. His girlfriend, Ali Kroeker, outed herself in the comments by replying, "I'll punk you out any day of the year."
Kroeker often left messages on Rosner's posts before he openly acknowledged that she was his significant other. When he shared a photo of himself and two pals dressed in all white like members of the Backstreet Boys in June 2017, she wrote, "Might be the best thing I've ever seen you post." Rosner delighted her even more by actually wearing the outfit to a BSB concert, but that moment probably wasn't nearly as special for Kroeker as when she got to wear white.
The adventurous couple had a destination wedding
Marcus Rosner and Ali Kroeker have known each other for a long time. In a 2019 Valentine's Day tribute to Kroeker, Rosner wrote on Instagram, "First time I saw you I was 12 ... first time I talked to you I was 22 ... needless to say I'm playing the long game on this one." His post included a video of Kroeker dancing during a 2018 trip to Bali. Rosner confessed to having no interest in marriage when he was younger, but Kroeker changed his mind; he popped the question on New Year's Eve 2019. "Last night I managed to pull off something very special for someone who was willing to wait a long time," he wrote on Instagram. A group of the couple's loved ones witnessed the proposal.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, Rosner saw one upside: He and Kroeker would have more time for wedding planning. "I will finally have you trapped!!" Kroeker wrote in response to her fiancé's post about coming home for lockdown. Once it became safer to travel again, the couple decided to have a destination wedding. "My wife and I have long been huge fans of adventure travel. ... We wanted to go to a place to get married that we had never been," Rosner told TV Goodness in 2022. The location they settled on was the Recolección church ruins in Guatemala, which made for some incredible wedding photos.
Ali Kroeker is a producer
When Ali Kroeker worked as a writer and producer for the Discovery Channel Canada series "Daily Planet," she covered the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Marcus Rosner attended the event with her in January 2018. "We're both kind of nerds when it comes to electronics," he explained to Media From the Heart. "Daily Planet" stopped filming for good a few months later, so Marcus used his Instagram outreach to help his then-girlfriend with her job search. Little did the "When Calls the Heart" star know that his work in made-for-TV movies would eventually lead to him and Kroeker working together.
Rosner caught the eye of the Canadian-based production company Northern Gateway Films, which hired him to star in and executive produce one of its projects, the 2020 Lifetime movie "Christmas with a Crown." Kroeker joined the company's production team in 2022 and has since worked on a few films her husband stars in, including "Team Bride" and "Coupled Up for Christmas." She's also worked as a story producer on the TV series "Secret Nazi Expeditions." In an Instagram post, Rosner revealed that Kroeker's dad, a classical studies professor, appears as an expert in one episode.
Bits and pieces of Kroeker also appear in one of Rosner's Hallmark movies. "They requested photos of me and my gf so they could photoshop Jen Lilley's face on top and use them as the backdrop on our prop phones," Rosner explained on Instagram. "The result is truly terrifying."