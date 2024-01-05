The Shady Side Of Eric Trump

The Trump family firmly adheres to "do as I say, not as I do." They profess outrage at adversaries for alleged wrongdoings while brushing off their own rumored transgressions. Eric Trump is a prime example. He's like a dog with a bone when attacking Hunter Biden and his foreign business deals, yet he's far from squeaky clean himself.

Donald Trump's third born is often overlooked in favor of his siblings' scandalous shenanigans. Donald Trump Jr.'s bombastic, bizarre behavior ensures that he hogs the headlines. And the shady side of Ivanka Trump is well documented. However, their little bro definitely has his moments. Eric's obsession with President Joe Biden's son showcases his hypocrisy. During a 2019 Minneapolis rally, he embarked on a scathing attack against Hunter. "How do you think he's feeling right now?" Eric asked. "After embezzling a lot of money, taking a lot of money, the crookedness." The onslaught prompted "Lock him up!" chants. "Maybe lock her goes to lock him up!" Eric opined, presumably hoping things would work out better if there was a pronoun change.

The Trumps' fixation on Hunter's overseas deals raised questions about their dabblings. But Eric was quick to insist there's no comparison. "When my father became president, our family stopped doing international business deals," he told The New York Times. Fact check: The Times notes Donald Jr. and Eric continued running and promoting The Trump Organization overseas during Donald's tenure. Still, that merely scratches the surface of Eric's shady side.