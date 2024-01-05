What Melania Trump's Former White House Aides Say She's Really Like

Behind Donald Trump's big personality, Melania Trump can sometimes slip into the shadows. But several people have gotten to know the former first lady pretty well, and they have revealed what Melania is like behind the scenes.

Melania married Donald in 2005 after years of being on and off with the businessman. Being married to a famous real estate mogul brought a new sense of fame to Melania's life, but she had no idea what was to come. In 2015, Donald announced his run for the 2016 presidential election. Throughout his campaign, Melania stood by his side even as criticism was thrown her way. Donald went on to win the election, and despite her husband's big move to the White House, Melania held off on making the drastic change. The reason behind the hesitancy was that the couple's son, Barron Trump, was finishing school in New York.

Melania finally moved into the most famous home in the United States in July 2017. In October 2018, the first lady spoke about the move with ABC, explaining, "I love Washington. I love to live there. And I made the White House home — for our son and my husband — and we love to live in the White House." Melania spent a lot of time in the White House, and now White House aides are revealing the juicy details of what the former first lady was really like.