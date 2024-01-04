What We Know About Meadow Walker's Relationship With Louis Thornton-Allan
Meadow Walker's marriage to Louis Thornton-Allan has sadly come to an end. On December 28, 2023 — just before the start of the New Year — the 25-year-old model and daughter of late actor Paul Walker announced that she and her husband have parted ways after just two years of marriage. Meadow shared a brief statement to Instagram stating that she and Louis had "come to the agreement to amicably separate." She also asked fans to respect their wish for privacy as they navigate this difficult chapter in their lives. "This is truly a united decision," Meadow stressed. "We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other," she added.
Meadow announced her plans to marry Louis, an actor, in August 2021, not long after going public with their relationship on Instagram. In her since-deleted post, Meadow showed off her massive sparkler while going for a swim with her then-fiancé. She and Louis would eventually tie the knot that October in a low-key ceremony attended by her father's "Fast & Furious" co-stars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster on a beach in the Dominican Republic. "We couldn't have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal — and honestly it was easy and simple," Meadow told British Vogue of their wedding. "Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration." But what else do we know about their relationship?
Meadow and Louis had a whirlwind romance
In August 2023 — four months before announcing their plans to divorce — Meadow Walker posted a heartfelt tribute to her then-husband Louis Thorton-Allan on Instagram as he turned another year older. In her post, Meadow shared a carousel of images from a recent getaway together alongside her sweet message for the "Severance" actor. "Happy birthday my love, my angel, my best friend. I love you," she captioned the since-deleted photos. Louis also posted snaps from their trip on his Instagram page, including a video of the pair getting cozy on a yacht while John Mayer's song "Born & Raised" plays in the background. "Have A Nice Day," he wrote in his post, under which Meadow commented, "I love you baby bear."
Before this, in May, the New York-based model also gushed about Louis as she marked the anniversary of the first time she met her husband. "My heart," Meadow wrote alongside pictures of her and Louis. "22nd of May, the day I met the love of my life." While she didn't disclose details of their first encounter, Meadow's post suggests that she and her ex-husband had a whirlwind start to their private romance. Meanwhile, in October 2022, Louis also marked a significant milestone in their relationship as he and Meadow celebrated their first year as a married couple. Sharing clips from their intimate beach wedding, he wrote, "1 year — forever to go."
The pair sparked marriage troubles rumors in 2022
That same month, Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan sparked rumors of trouble in their marriage after she was photographed crying during their lunch date in New York City. According to PageSix, the pair — who had just celebrated their first wedding anniversary — seemed to be in the middle of a heated argument when Meadow suddenly rose from her seat and started walking away from her husband in tears. She headed to a nearby stoop, where she sat on the ground, sobbing, before eventually getting up and rejoining Louis at the table. Although it's unknown what got her so worked up, Meadow was spotted later that night partying amongst her industry friends while attending W Magazine's 50th-anniversary celebration in NYC, according to the Daily Mail — as if nothing had happened.
Following news that she and her husband of only two years are headed for divorce, fans of Meadow took to social media to share their unfiltered thoughts. "Not surprised. They're both really young, they only dated for a few months before getting married and there were already pictures of her storming off the table in a restaurant crying, while he just sat there," one Reddit user noted. Another agreed, saying that the split was bound to happen. "Sometimes people marry too early in the relationship before finding out how they truly are," a third Redditor echoed. Judging from the comments, it seems no one was surprised by their separation.