What We Know About Meadow Walker's Relationship With Louis Thornton-Allan

Meadow Walker's marriage to Louis Thornton-Allan has sadly come to an end. On December 28, 2023 — just before the start of the New Year — the 25-year-old model and daughter of late actor Paul Walker announced that she and her husband have parted ways after just two years of marriage. Meadow shared a brief statement to Instagram stating that she and Louis had "come to the agreement to amicably separate." She also asked fans to respect their wish for privacy as they navigate this difficult chapter in their lives. "This is truly a united decision," Meadow stressed. "We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other," she added.

Meadow announced her plans to marry Louis, an actor, in August 2021, not long after going public with their relationship on Instagram. In her since-deleted post, Meadow showed off her massive sparkler while going for a swim with her then-fiancé. She and Louis would eventually tie the knot that October in a low-key ceremony attended by her father's "Fast & Furious" co-stars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster on a beach in the Dominican Republic. "We couldn't have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal — and honestly it was easy and simple," Meadow told British Vogue of their wedding. "Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration." But what else do we know about their relationship?